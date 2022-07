The Jefferson City Council recently approved purchasing additional property. The Council approved purchasing 205 and 207 East Perry Street for $5,000. Building Official Chad Stevens says the property was owned by George Crouch who now lives in the Veterans Affairs home in Marshalltown. City Administrator Mike Palmer says the home was deemed a nuisance and unlivable, plus the location is near the railroad tracks. He explains another reason for taking on the property.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO