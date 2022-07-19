Holmes happy to find new home with Sun

Joyner Holmes said she’s been self-assured during her basketball career.

That doesn’t mean one can feel a bit self-conscious at any new job, especially when working with more experienced and skilled colleagues.

Holmes felt that way early this season when she earned a roster spot with the Connecticut Sun.

“I know what I’m capable of,” Holmes said. “But when you’re playing behind all-stars, you kind of get in your head a little bit and you want to be just as good or better than them. So you’re just constantly trying and figuring out ways to make your mark when you’re in the game.”

Holmes will have an opportunity to contribute when Connecticut hosts the New York Liberty on Tuesday morning at 11:30 at Mohegan Sun Arena (NESN). The Sun will once again be without reigning 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones due to health and safety protocols, so more will be asked of Holmes, a 6-foot-3 forward.

“It sucks that we don’t have JJ,” Holmes said. “Everybody has to step up … I (have to) showcase what I can do and be careful and be, as I said, confident. But at the end of the day our goal is to win games, so I’ll do whatever I have to do to help our team get a win.

“I’m excited for these minutes and I’m really appreciative of these minutes that I’m about to get.”

Holmes, 24, was ranked the top recruit in the 2016 college class by the Blue Star Report and ranked second by espnW Hoop Gurlz. She was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and an All-Big 12 first team pick her freshman year at Texas (2016-17). She was an All-Big 12 honorable mention as a senior.

The Seattle Storm drafted Holmes 19th overall (second round) in April 2020 and cut her a month later before training camps began during that pandemic-shortened season. She was signed that June by the New York Liberty and played 19 games.

The Liberty waived Holmes on May 12, 2021, and she was signed 17 days later by the Las Vegas Aces. She played five games before being waived on June 28.

Connecticut (16-9) signed Holmes to a training camp contract as head coach Curt Miller was looking to build depth behind posts Brionna and Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas. All three were all-stars this season and last.

“I wanted to bring Joyner to compete in our camp because I have great respect for her athleticism,” Miller said. “She’s certainly one of the most explosive forwards in the league, so I thought her upside was high. I thought that it provided a good opportunity to see her.”

Holmes made the roster and has averaged 7.5 minutes in 18 games. She played 14 minutes and scored seven with four rebounds during Sunday’s home loss to the Las Vegas Aces and received some hearty cheers from the crowd.

“I don’t know if you could tell just by my energy on-and-off the court, but I really love it here,” Holmes said. “The girls make you feel welcome as well as the staff and everyone else. So, the adjustment has been pretty easy here just because I’ve been here for the majority of the season. … It’s different than just having to jump in for a couple of weeks or a month.”

Miller said of Holmes, “She’s taken advantage of her opportunities and been a terrific teammate and has stayed ready. She has bursts of really, really important play for a fourth player in our rotation this year. Just can’t be more pleased with her.”

Miller said he texted with Jonquel Jones on Monday morning and that she was “feeling well” but won’t be able to play Tuesday. He said after Sunday’s game that she could miss this weekend’s two games at the Minnesota Lynx.

The Liberty (9-15) have beaten the Sun in two of three games this season.

• Connecticut signed veteran guard Bria Hartley to a rest-of-season contract on Monday. No details were released as per team policy. Hartley, a former UConn standout has started in 99 of 204 games over nine seasons and averaged 20.3 minutes and 7.9 points. She averaged 8.7 minutes in 10 games off the bench for the Indiana Fever this season before the team bought out her contract on July 15 and waived her two days later.

n.griffen@theday.com