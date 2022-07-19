ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Faculty member presents policy recommendations to U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Energy

kysu.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociate Professor of chemistry and Jefferson Science Fellow (JSF) Dr. Scott Wicker was recently invited to present his fellowship work at the Department of State’s Bureau of Energy monthly speaker series. Dr. Wicker presented policy recommendations on the e-Cycling of Solar Panel Modules to key international stakeholders on June...

www.kysu.edu

