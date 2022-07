OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City was named the best city in America for street art by readers of USA Today. "Oklahoma City might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think about street art, but this city has become a veritable outdoor gallery," USA 10Best said of Oklahoma City. "Start your explorations in the Plaza District before continuing on to the Western Avenue corridor and Bricktown."

