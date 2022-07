DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas ISD is just weeks away from the start of the school year and there are still a lot of positions left to fill. Today, Dallas ISD hosted a job fair at Conrad High School to hire teachers. Openings were listed on signs and educators were standing by ready to interview candidates. "We currently have roughly 300 positions that are left to fill," Dallas ISD Director of Recruiting Steven Jackson said. "We're hiring on site." Brian Harris is one of the hopefuls. "Actually, my first major in college was education but I let my parents talk me out of it,"...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO