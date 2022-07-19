Mayor joins Louisville Zoo team to celebrate National Zoo Keeper Week and a decade of Louisville Zoo accomplishments

Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney, and some animal friends today kicked off National Zoo Keeper Week (July 18 – 24) and celebrated a decade of Louisville Zoo accomplishments.

"Our Louisville Zoo is a complex operation with lots of moving parts," Mayor Fischer said. "Today, we celebrate the passionate animal care team as we kick off National Zoo Keeper Week and all the dedicated, world-class professionals at the Zoo who help keep this valuable institution running."

The Louisville Zoo has had much to celebrate in the last decade, including its milestone 50th anniversary in 2019, being ranked as the 12th best Zoo in the United States in the Readers' Choice awards for USA Today and for being the Kentucky’s most popular non-profit, paid attraction.

The Mayor noted that the entire community has celebrated with the Zoo and their animal family for many birthdays, hatchings and arrivals, including popular ambassadors like Western lowland gorilla Kindi, African elephant Fitz and wild-born rescued bear Qannik. “We celebrated Helen — the country's oldest living gorilla, who was 64 years old in January,” well-exceeding the median age of 38.4 for western lowland gorillas in managed care, Mayor said, adding that “the Zoo's most senior resident – Aldabra tortoise Dot — turned 86 in June of this year.”

Since Mayor Fischer took office in 2011, the Zoo and its Foundation Board celebrated capital expansion projects, including the $26 million Glacier Run, as well as Snow Leopard Pass and the PNC Cub House; a sloth exhibit and private encounters; Penguin Cove: Little Penguin Conservation Center; The Harry S. Frazier Elephant Encounter and exhibit expansion; and Colobus Crossings, which brought two new species to the Zoo.

Animal care and families are at the heart of the Zoo's operation, and the staff has made significant strides to make the Zoo an even more inclusive space for all by launching the Community Access Membership for those receiving SNAP benefits; by opening an accessible playground with sensory features and zones; and by becoming certified for sensory inclusion by KultureCity.

The Zoo team’s innovative mindset has also led to the recently launched Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies program with Christopher 2X's Game Changers' and UofL Health, to assist children affected by gun violence and explore the healing and therapeutic power of animals.

The Future: Kentucky Trails

And the Zoo’s future is strong, Mayor Fischer said.

"Thanks to the strong fundraising by the Zoo Foundation Board and the residents of Louisville who have also supported the Zoo, a budget allocation of $5 million has been assigned to the Zoo's upcoming Kentucky Trails exhibit, which will celebrate and highlight native Kentucky species," he said.

Kentucky Trails will be unlike any previous Zoo exhibit.

The estimated $30 million project will create an extensive, interactive, naturalistic experience, providing up-close encounters with bison, elk, beaver, bobcat, eagles and other iconic native animals. This ambitious project will be located on 20 undeveloped acres near two popular Zoo exhibits, Glacier Run and Snow Leopard Pass.

Kentucky Trails will feature an Upland South Safari guided tour in an open vehicle, a pedal boat ride, a rickhouse hall restaurant and event space, a habitat theater, where animals demonstrate their awesome natural abilities, and the Kentuckiana Conservation Center, highlighting the Zoo's partnership with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources.

"Thank You to Mayor Fischer and the residents of Louisville and the region,” said Dan Maloney, Louisville Zoo Director. “This allotment is a great step forward for this important project. We look forward to working with all our supporters and partners to see Kentucky Trails to completion for the sake of our wildlife and wild places. All species are interesting, and all creatures have unique stories. We are so excited to showcase our region's wildlife and for the opportunity to inspire guests to appreciate America's amazing animals."