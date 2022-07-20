Mount Vernon track team seeks funds to compete in National Junior Olympics

Young track stars from Mount Vernon are headed west to compete in the National Junior Olympics.

A half-dozen kids from Mount Vernon have qualified to compete nationally in track, but they still need some help getting them over the finish line.

The group is trying to raise money to get them and their parents to Sacramento, California where the National Junior Olympics will be held. They have less than a week to raise $35,000.

So far, they have raised just over $13,000 on their GoFundMe page.

“You’re looking at the top kids going to the Junior Olympics, where you’re going to have kids from all over the country compete, so this is a big deal,” says coach Anthony Hall.

Seven-year-old Bryce Lee Taylor Scott has running in his genes. His great-grandfather competed in the Olympics.

“He was Frank Prince. He was representing Panama, and I’m following his footsteps,” he says.

Bryce's father Spry Lee Scott is looking forward to cheering for all of the kids.

“To watch all of them to get out there and exceed our expectations on the track… and it’s not just about the medals, it’s about how they feel when they get off the track,” he says.

For many of the kids, this is their first year competing. They’ve won several medals to get them to this point.

“I’m excited because I get to run against the best runners in the country,” says 18-year-old runner Kayla Cassidy Johnson.

Bryce says, “I won a medal in Maine for second place so I’m feeling really good about California.”

The other local young athletes competing are 11-year-olds Joakeem Stewart and Isaac West, and 7-year-olds Ace Brown and Cadence Leotaud.



This week is the team’s last lap in fundraising before they fly out on Monday. They’re hoping the community will sprint to get them to their goal.