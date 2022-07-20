ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Mount Vernon track team seeks funds to compete in National Junior Olympics

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vGX6u_0glZqN0w00

Young track stars from Mount Vernon are headed west to compete in the National Junior Olympics.

A half-dozen kids from Mount Vernon have qualified to compete nationally in track, but they still need some help getting them over the finish line.

The group is trying to raise money to get them and their parents to Sacramento, California where the National Junior Olympics will be held. They have less than a week to raise $35,000.

So far, they have raised just over $13,000 on their GoFundMe page.

“You’re looking at the top kids going to the Junior Olympics, where you’re going to have kids from all over the country compete, so this is a big deal,” says coach Anthony Hall.

Seven-year-old Bryce Lee Taylor Scott has running in his genes. His great-grandfather competed in the Olympics.

“He was Frank Prince. He was representing Panama, and I’m following his footsteps,” he says.

Bryce's father Spry Lee Scott is looking forward to cheering for all of the kids.

“To watch all of them to get out there and exceed our expectations on the track… and it’s not just about the medals, it’s about how they feel when they get off the track,” he says.

For many of the kids, this is their first year competing. They’ve won several medals to get them to this point.

“I’m excited because I get to run against the best runners in the country,” says 18-year-old runner Kayla Cassidy Johnson.

Bryce says, “I won a medal in Maine for second place so I’m feeling really good about California.”

The other local young athletes competing are 11-year-olds Joakeem Stewart and Isaac West, and 7-year-olds Ace Brown and Cadence Leotaud.

This week is the team’s last lap in fundraising before they fly out on Monday. They’re hoping the community will sprint to get them to their goal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
Mount Vernon, NY
Sports
City
Panama, NY
City
Maine, NY
City
Mount Vernon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS New York

Mount Vernon's 'Level Up' program offers qualified residents $500 a month

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - Two hundred area households will be getting a monthly boost to help make ends meet: $500 a month for a year. CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the suburb using federal money to put cash in residents' pocket. It's a significant infusion of money into Mount Vernon. Russell Coleman Richards hopes to be one of the lucky recipients of $6,000 over the course of a year. "Right now money is scarce. What're you going to do if they say they're going to shut the water off, or they're going to mess with your payment on the house? What are you...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

New Yorkers choosing the poolside to beat the heat

With a week of humidity and feel-like temperatures set to near triple digits this week, some New Yorkers are taking to public pools to cool down. News 12’s Julio Avila breaks down how to navigate the pools in our city and spoke to those at Claremont Pool in the Bronx about how they’re dealing with the scorching summer weather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $75M in Awards to Develop New Intensive Crisis Stabilization Centers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced funding awards of up to $75 million to create nine new Intensive Crisis Stabilization Centers across the State that will assist any adult, child, or adolescent experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The centers will provide evaluation, care, and treatment in a safe and welcoming environment, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
HEALTH
Gothamist

As the Proud Boys move into Long Island, an anti-racism group fights back

Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group, have marched through the streets of Long Island several times in recent months, waving flags and leaving some residents feeling threatened. As a Long Island-based anti-racism activist, Nia Adams said she felt a responsibility to respond — but struggles with how she...
NBC New York

Bizarre Party Bus Stopped on NJ Highway as People Ride Rooftop Deck: Cops

Those who saw this bus rolling around New Jersey on Thursday may have thought they had gone back in time -- or were having a trippy daydream. The psychedelic party bus was seen cruising along Route 208 in Fair Lawn, with people hanging out on the makeshift deck built on top of it. The only thing keeping those seen sitting and standing on the deck from falling off was a railing that went around the outside of the structure.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
News 12

News 12

93K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy