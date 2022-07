The city of Conway was awarded a $26,625 grant for a pathways and trails study that will help the city prioritize where trails are needed the most. The study will be completed sometime this year will provide more insight into where trails are needed. The total cost to fund the study is $55,000 and the city will contribute the remaining funds. According to the Waccamaw Community Foundation, Conway is home to nearly 30,000 people and is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation.

CONWAY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO