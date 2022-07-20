23 People Who Lost Their Title As "Friend" The Second They Did Something Mean, Weird, Or Just Plain Stupid
1. The friend who breaks artifacts:
My friend just broke my several million old piece of amber that I got while I was living in Australia from mildlyinfuriating
2. The friend whose pranks go too far:
I bought a new house and my friend had this delivered to the new neighbors, addressed to me. from mildlyinfuriating
3. The friend who causes family drama:
I’m Colorblind. My friends sent me this, and I assumed it was a normal test, so I asked my 9 year old cousin what it said, to which he got upset at me for. from mildlyinfuriating
4. The friend who leaves a mess everywhere he goes:
Whenever my friend is over, he always leaves a huge mess for me to pick up. Telling him to stop doesn’t work. from mildlyinfuriating
5. The friend who wants free labor:
My friend wanted me to give him some drone video for some cereal from ChoosingBeggars
6. The friend who thinks they're funny:
My friend rearranged my keys on my keyboard from mildlyinfuriating
7. The friend who breaks other people's property:
Let my friend borrow my oculus, and he broke the controller. It doesn’t turn on. from mildlyinfuriating
8. The friend who opens candy like an animal:
How my friend opened a pack of M&Ms from mildlyinfuriating
9. The friend who treats other people's cars like dumpsters:
How my car looks every time after hanging out with my friend from mildlyinfuriating
10. The friend who bails last minute:
My friend cancelled plans to see a film at the cinema, even though the tickets have already been booked. from mildlyinfuriating
11. The friend who steals other people's art:
I confronted my friend about stealing my art and claiming it as their own. Her excuse? “It’s not illegal, it’s literally how thrift shops work.” (I found out later that she’s selling it for DOUBLE the price she paid) from ChoosingBeggars
12. The friend who doesn't clean their dog:
My hand after petting my friends dog who hasn’t been washed in 6 years. from mildlyinfuriating
13. The friend who has despicable pizza topping taste:
My friend put strawberry on pizza tonight from mildlyinfuriating
14. And the friend who has despicable pasta topping taste:
my friend eats poo pasta (it's peanut butter) from mildlyinfuriating
15. The friend who definitely said something shady:
My friend messaged me but then deletes everything before I could read them from mildlyinfuriating
16. The friend who doesn't know how a paper towel holder works:
Went over to my friends house and found this from mildlyinfuriating
17. The friend who cuts their ice cream like a heathen:
The way my friend eats her ice cream from mildlyinfuriating
18. The friend who's a thief:
A shirt which I thought I lost a while ago, and asked all my friends about somehow mysteriously turned up on one of my good friends… from mildlyinfuriating
19. The friend who doesn't care about other people's loved ones dying:
My friend responding to my other friend saying he just lost his grandmother from mildlyinfuriating
20. The friend who's spoiled:
My friend asks us to donate money towards her temporary car she’ll use for year until her dad buys her a Cadillac. She doesn’t even have a permit. Shortly after this she left our group chat and made a post on how annoying people are. Blue is her and green is the other person in our group chat. from ChoosingBeggars
21. The friend who can't be trusted with borrowing things:
Ok so my friend borrowed my brand-new penknife which was $50 or something and it came back all rusty and chipped... from mildlyinfuriating
22. The friend who has an offensively disorganized cupboard:
The way my friend stacks his plateware… from mildlyinfuriating
23. And finally, the friend who should never be allowed near Twizzlers again:
How my friend took a bite out of my Twizzlers.. from mildlyinfuriating
