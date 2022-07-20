23 People Who Lost Their Title As "Friend" The Second They Did Something Mean, Weird, Or Just Plain Stupid

When Anggun the baby orangutan was rescued from life as a pet earlier this year, she was traumatized and had no family to turn to. Poachers had killed Anggun’s mom in order to steal her from the wild, and after her rescue she was far too young to live on her own — she was just a few months old, but in the wild, she would have lived with her mom until she was about 6. Her new human caretakers doted over her around the clock, but still, the little ape craved love from someone like her.

ANIMALS ・ 20 DAYS AGO