CLANTON –Thursday, 7 am July 21, 2022. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for portions of western AL until 7 pm. This includes the cities of Hamilton, Jasper, Tuscaloosa, and Demopolis. Heat index values are expected to reach at least 110 this afternoon. Much of the remainder of the state is under a Heat Advisory, with Heat index values from 105-109.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO