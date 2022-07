I love the monsoon. I snapped the picture below in Santa Teresa looking east toward the Franklins. Yes, I see a partial rainbow in there too. I love the storms because they make the heat and humidity during the day worth it. El Paso gets almost 60% of its annual rainfall during a very short window known as the monsoon, and last week’s heat wave set us back. We’ve only received 2.00 official inches of rain, and we should be at 3.49 inches by now. Good News: We face the threat of brief, heavy rain the next three days. Here’s your forecast…

EL PASO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO