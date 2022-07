“People come in and ask us to name our top Brazilian ingredients on pizzas, and we tell them: chicken with catupiry [Brazilian cream cheese], calabresa [Brazilian pork sausage], heart of palm — and then they ask for a pepperoni pizza,” says Natalia Vassovimho, co-founder of Sampa’s Gourmet Pizza Co. along with her husband Gustavo Siqueira and chef Marcus Roberto. The trio opened the first location in 2018 in Lomita and a second in Marina Del Rey in 2019.

2 DAYS AGO