HAMPTON AVENUE ROAD CLOSURE EXTENDED

Effective: 2022-07-24 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Armstrong; Indiana; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania Central Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania South central Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 740 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Apollo, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Vandergrift, Homer City, Apollo, Murrysville, Blairsville, Black Lick, North Apollo, Avonmore, Orchard Hills, Saltsburg, Oklahoma, and West Lebanon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
