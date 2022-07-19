HAMPTON AVENUE ROAD CLOSURE EXTENDED

Effective: 2022-07-23 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cambria; Clearfield; Somerset The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cambria County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania Somerset County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 409 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Indiana to near Westmont to Acosta to near Friendsville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnstown, Somerset, Westmont, Windber, Ebensburg, Belmont, Nanty-Glo, Portage, Northern Cambria, Geistown, Southmont and Meyersdale. This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 101 to 130. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO