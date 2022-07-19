ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

HAMPTON AVENUE ROAD CLOSURE EXTENDED

By Hometown5
wpxz1041fm.com
 5 days ago

PennDOT has extended the road closure of Hampton Avenue in...

www.wpxz1041fm.com

WTAJ

Road closure scheduled in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A road will be closed in Sidman starting Tuesday in order for needed work to be done on a railroad. The closure will take place on Mill Road (Route 160) between Plummer Road and Locust Street from approximately July 26 at 7 a.m. to July 27 at 7 p.m. Northfolk Sothern Railroad said the length of the closure will depend on the track time and/or equipment or weather-related issues.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Reconstruction work starts next week for Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Drivers in Geistown should plan their routes around the scheduled reconstruction that will start next week. Reconstruction work will begin on Walters Avenue in the Borough next week, although the exact date is undecided at this moment. The work is on the portion of the road between 231 and 424. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State Police investigate trespassing at Blair County paper mill

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a trespassing incident at the closed Appvion Paper Mill plant. Police say between 4:31 p.m. on June 15, and 3:15 on June 22, multiple vehicles, including a car and an ATV, and people entered a locked gated area and trespassed on the property. Police say […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Speed Display placed in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board in Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County. The speed display board was placed on Wednesday, July 20 on Route 144. It will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cambria, Clearfield, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cambria; Clearfield; Somerset The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cambria County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania Somerset County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 409 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Indiana to near Westmont to Acosta to near Friendsville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnstown, Somerset, Westmont, Windber, Ebensburg, Belmont, Nanty-Glo, Portage, Northern Cambria, Geistown, Southmont and Meyersdale. This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 101 to 130. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate vandalized campers in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after multiple campers were vandalized in Antis Township. According to the owner of Hagerty Farms, someone cut the power cords to six different campers on Tuesday night, July 19. One camper tried to do maintenance and saw his cord had been cut, leading to them finding […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tractor trailer overturns on Interstate 70 in New Stanton

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer along Interstate 70 in New Stanton. A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor said crews were called to the exit ramp toward the Pennsylvania Turnpike, on the westbound side of I-70, around 10:10 a.m. Saturday morning, for a report of an overturned tractor trailer.
NEW STANTON, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Mahaffey Woman Killed in Head-On Collision

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Mahaffey woman was killed on Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision on Oklahoma Salem Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County. According to State Police in DuBois, the accident happened around 2:42 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, as a driver was traveling south on Oklahoma-Salem Road when, for an unknown reason, he entered the oncoming northbound traffic lane. His vehicle struck a northbound vehicle head-on with its front end, and both vehicles came to final rest near the initial impact point.
DUBOIS, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Armstrong; Indiana; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania Central Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania South central Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 740 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Apollo, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Vandergrift, Homer City, Apollo, Murrysville, Blairsville, Black Lick, North Apollo, Avonmore, Orchard Hills, Saltsburg, Oklahoma, and West Lebanon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

101st Cambria County Regional Firefighters Convention to kick off

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of year again for the annual week-long convention where fire departments across Cambria County compete in various tournament-style competitions. In celebration of the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association, local fire departments come together in a long-standing tradition to compete against each other in fun competitions, such as […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Destination PA: Train Caboose built in Altoona used as Airbnb

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just near Interstate 80 in Lock Haven sits the old Castanea Railroad station. The outside features two train cabooses, a water tower, and a passenger station. However, one of the cabooses on the inside is a fully functional Airbnb. This unique stay is called...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Charged For Running In Underwear In Grove City

An Elk County man is facing charges as a result of an incident at a Mercer County park earlier this week. According to Grove City Police, officers were dispatched to Memorial Park on Tuesday for a report of a male running around in his underwear using obscenities and spinning gravel while driving his vehicle.
GROVE CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pickup Crashes into Tree, Rolls Over Off Route 36 Following Two-Vehicle Collision

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a two-vehicle collision that occurred on State Route 36, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, July 8, as a 2020 Ram 1500 truck operated by 58-year-old Randall L. Pangallo, of Brookville, was traveling south on State Route 36 when he attempted to pass a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado operated by 65-year-old Joseph W. Klobuchar, of Marienville.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police: Driver 'nodded off' before crash in Armstrong County

KITTANNING, Pa. — State police released new information Wednesday in a crash that happened in Kittanning, Armstrong County, last month. The crash happened on June 6, a little before 8 p.m. State police said Brooke Deeter, 35, of Centerville, was traveling westbound on Route 422 in a Hyundai Accent...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

