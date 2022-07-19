Trenton to Host Climate Change Public Meeting

Hightstown Borough is seeking a full-time administrative assistant to the Superintendent of Public Works. Applicants must be organized, detailed oriented, possess excellent customer service, oral and written communication skills and be able to work independently. The ideal candidate must be a team player and will be responsible for the day-to-day office operations. Proficiency in Word, Excel and Edmunds preferred. Duties shall include, but not be limited to: creating and maintaining database programs for work orders, personnel data and fleet maintenance. Maintains department’s current and archival records and files. Maintain and file Right to Know, Clean Communities and Recycling Tonnage Reports with the County and State. Tracks and verifies monthly fuel use for all departments as well as monthly waste disposal. Assists in the preparation and monitoring of the operating budget. Processes department’s monthly invoices. Communicates with residents to provide information and resolve issues. Other clerical and technical support as required by the Superintendent. To apply, email your resume to priggio@hightstownborough.com. Applications are available on the Hightstown Borough website www.hightstownborough.com. Salary dependent on qualifications. All applications are due by August 15, 2022. No calls, please. Hightstown Borough is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

HIGHTSTOWN, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO