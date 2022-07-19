From switching salty snacks to a smart choc swap – these simple food tricks will slash the calories in your kids’ meals
AS obesity rates rise, scientists report that one in four children are now on a diet.
But dropping excess pounds doesn’t have to be super tricky – just use some easy swaps.
Paediatric dietitian Lucy Upton says: “The risks of excess weight gain on a child’s health outcomes are well documented.
“That said, dieting and weight loss isn’t something that should be promoted or pushed upon children, they need to ensure they have a healthy diet with balance in their food.”
Here she shares eight easy switches . . .
FIZZY DRINK FOR NO-SUGAR SQUASH
SAVES 139 CALORIES
DITCHING full-sugar fizzy drinks is an easy way to help reduce the intake of excess calories. It also helps prevents tooth decay.
CHOC YOGHURT FOR PLAIN + FRUIT
SAVES 91 CALORIES
ADDING the sweetness of fruit to plain natural yoghurt is a win-win. It helps towards their five a day and offers fibre and vitamins.
BIG CHOC BAR FOR FUN-SIZE BAR
SAVES 145 CALORIES
EVEN swaps to the size of foods that kids may occasionally eat can contribute to reducing the overall risk of excess calorie intake.
CHOC CAKE BAR FOR MALT LOAF BAR
SAVES 49 CALORIES
MALT loaf bars can provide a much slower release of energy than chocolate bars, which helps children to stay fuller for longer.
SALTED CRISPS FOR POPCORN
SAVES 86 CALORIES
POPCORN is a great source of fibre to include in kids’ diets. Cooking it at home can ensure limited oil is used to make kernels pop.
FISH SHOP SUPPER FOR FINGERS
SAVES 738 CALORIES
HOMEMADE versions of takeaway favourites mean food like chips or battered fish can be included as part of a balanced diet.
TAKEAWAY PIZZA FOR PITTA PIZZA
SAVES 620 CALORIES
SWAP three slices of takeaway pizza for a throw-together pitta or tortilla pizza at home. Cheaper and more nutritious.
TANGFASTICS FOR RAISIN SNACK
SAVES 107 CALORIES
SWAPPING sweets for a sweet but nutritious fruit-based snack can help children increase their fibre intake.
