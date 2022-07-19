AS obesity rates rise, scientists report that one in four children are now on a diet.

But dropping excess pounds doesn’t have to be super tricky – just use some easy swaps.

From switching salty snacks to a smart choc swap - these simple food tricks will slash the calories in your kids' meals Credit: Getty

Paediatric dietitian Lucy Upton says: “The risks of excess weight gain on a child’s health outcomes are well documented.

“That said, dieting and weight loss isn’t something that should b­­­­e promoted or pushed upon children, they need to ensure they have a healthy diet with balance in their food.”

Here she shares eight easy switches . . .

FIZZY DRINK FOR NO-SUGAR SQUASH

SAVES 139 CALORIES

A can of coke has 139 calories but there's zero calories in a glass of no-sugar squash Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

DITCHING full-sugar fizzy drinks is an easy way to help reduce the intake of excess calories. It also helps prevents tooth decay.

CHOC YOGHURT FOR PLAIN + FRUIT

SAVES 91 CALORIES

A chocolate yogurt has 211 calories but adding fruit to natural yoghurt is only 120 calories Credit: Alamy

ADDING the sweetness of fruit to plain natural yoghurt is a win-win. It helps towards their five a day and offers fibre and vitamins.

BIG CHOC BAR FOR FUN-SIZE BAR

SAVES 145 CALORIES

A regular sized chocolate bar is around 240 calories but a fun-sized bar is just 95 Credit: Alamy

EVEN swaps to the size of foods that kids may occasionally eat can contribute to reducing the overall risk of excess calorie intake.

Most read in The US Sun

CHOC CAKE BAR FOR MALT LOAF BAR

SAVES 49 CALORIES

Cake loaf bars have 139 calories while malt loaf bars only have 90 calories Credit: Alamy

MALT loaf bars can provide a much slower release of energy than chocolate bars, which helps children to stay fuller for longer.

SALTED CRISPS FOR POPCORN

SAVES 86 CALORIES

A bowl of popcorn has 44 calories compared to crisps which have 130 Credit: Getty

POPCORN is a great source of fibre to include in kids’ diets. Cooking it at home can ensure limited oil is used to make kernels pop.

FISH SHOP SUPPER FOR FINGERS

SAVES 738 CALORIES

A takeaway fish and chips contains 1,100 calories, but homemade fish fingers has only 362 calories Credit: Getty

HOMEMADE versions of takeaway favourites mean food like chips or battered fish can be included as part of a balanced diet.

TAKEAWAY PIZZA FOR PITTA PIZZA

SAVES 620 CALORIES

A pitta bread pizza has only 280 calories while a takeaway pizza has 900 Credit: Alamy

SWAP three slices of takeaway pizza for a throw-together pitta or tortilla pizza at home. Cheaper and more nutritious.

TANGFASTICS FOR RAISIN SNACK

SAVES 107 CALORIES

A bag of Haribo Tangfastics has 150 calories while a raisin snack bag has only 43 Credit: Morrisons

SWAPPING sweets for a sweet but nutritious fruit-based snack can help children increase their fibre intake.