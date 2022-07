A data table with columns and rows can be what you need to display data to users of your application. A data grid is a component that can render rows and columns of data and allow the user to interact with the data. If your application is built with React, you can use React data grid such as GRUI by Sencha. GRUI is a modern enterprise-grade React UI solution with 100+ unique data grid features. This article will teach you how to add a GRUI to your data-driven React application.

