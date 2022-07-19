ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Ratings for Ansys

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin the last quarter, Ansys ANSS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ansys. The company has an average price target of $304.8 with a high of $339.00 and a low of...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

AT&T to $20? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes for Friday

Barclays cut AT&T Inc. T price target from $22 to $20. AT&T shares fell 0.6% to $18.81 in pre-market trading. Citigroup reduced Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $29 to $16. Snap shares fell 29.1% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. UBS cut the price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company...
Benzinga

Is Solana (SOL) a Good Investment?

Decided SOL is a good investment? You can get SOL on Coinbase today!. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is becoming increasingly popular. Many believe that DeFi is where a majority of the uses for crypto can be created. However, some blockchains, such as Ethereum, that allow for the use of DeFi protocols have issues with transaction fees and scalability.
Benzinga

Snap, Twitter Lead Social Media Stocks Lower Following Disappointing Q2 Earnings: What Does Near-Term Hold For This Space

Second-quarter earnings reports from Snap, Inc. SNAP and Twitter, Inc. TWTR served as a stark reminder of the problems faced by social media companies in recent times. Snap Revenue Misses: Quarterly results from Snapchat parent Snap showed that topline results were shy of estimates. The company blamed the macroeconomic weakness for the softness.
Benzinga

Signs Of More Downside For Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Friday morning. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Verizon Communications traded more than 3.4 times its average daily put volume on Thursday. The options market is implying a move of around 3.7% after the company reports earnings, significantly higher than the below 2% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
#3m#Ansys Anss
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2022) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") AHCO on behalf of the Company's long-term investors. Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against AdaptHealth on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of AdaptHealth's common...
Benzinga

Bill Gates Answers: 'How Short Are You On GameStop (GME)?'

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates says he’s never been “long or short” GameStop Corporation GME. What Happened: Gates discussed whether he ever had any position on the main street video game retailer's stock in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session last week. "How short...
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Marsh & McLennan Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Marsh & McLennan MMC. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 59 per share. On Wednesday, Marsh & McLennan will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics, Troika Media And More

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

A Look At Alphabet (Google) Stock As The Tech Sector Tanks

Alphabet, Inc (Google) Class C GOOG was plunging more than 6% lower in sympathy with a number of other social media-based and technology stocks after Snap, Inc SNAP posted disappointing second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market close. The bearish price action was likely accelerated when Mizuho analyst James Lee...
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ONEM, CVET, EGY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. ONEM's sale to Amazon.com, Inc. for $18.00...
Benzinga

Dow Dips More Than 200 Points; Crude Oil Moves Lower

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.67% to 31,821.63 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 11,807.11. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.21% to 3,950.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose 0.7%...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Alphabet

Within the last quarter, Alphabet GOOGL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 29 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Alphabet. The company has an average price target of $2544.97 with a high of $4118.00 and a low of $118.00.
Benzinga

VSQTF: A Liquid Way to Diversify Into Early-Stage Venture at a Deep Discount to NAV

➢ Victory Square Technologies (VST) VSQTF is an early-stage investor primarily in technology and health care companies in the US and Canada. It operates with a small staff that runs a startup incubator and takes large positions in startup companies. As a public company, it can use stock for these investments eliminating the need to constantly raise cash to support its business model.
Benzinga

Conagra Brands Boosts Dividend By 5.6%

Conagra Brands Inc CAG said its Board of Directors approved a 5.6% increase in quarterly dividend payment to $0.33 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 3, 2022. The new quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share is equivalent to $1.32...
Benzinga

BnSellit Technology Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - BnSellit Technology Inc. BNSL ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 3,205,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per Class A Common share, expire 5 years from the date of grant, and vest over a 3-year period, with 1/3 of the Options vesting immediately, and 1/3 vesting at the end of each of the first and second anniversary of the date of grant. The Corporation's stock option plan was approved by the shareholders at the Corporation's annual and special meeting on June 10, 2022.
