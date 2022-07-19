ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Ex-Gov. Doug Wilder sues VCU leaders after personnel dispute

By The Associated Press
WHSV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder recently sued leaders of the Richmond university where he works following a public personnel dispute in which...

Comments / 2

Zaphnath-Paaneah Dyson
4d ago

Doug Wilder supported the cause in turning Virginia from blue to red. And for that alone his support from Virginians should be nothing. Since he couldn't see the difference between blue and red Virginia, he doesn't deserve support from Virginians.

