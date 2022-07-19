Mookie pregame shirt - “we need more black people at the stadium”
tigerdroppings.com
5 days ago
Just shut up and play ball. Wanna be a politician, then run for office. so then it's fine if i say we need more white people in Baton Rouge? that wouldn't be racist right?. These athletes are just a bunch of overpaid idiots. US Navy Fan. Member since Sep...
SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña hit back-to-back home runs off Robbie Ray to begin the game, and the Houston Astros roughed up the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner in an 8-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners that completed a three-game sweep Sunday. Martín Maldonado had three RBIs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and All-Star lefty Framber Valdez (9-4) took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Astros, who won their fifth straight and increased their AL West lead to 13 games over second-place Seattle. The Mariners had won 14 in a row before Houston arrived, but were stopped cold by the defending AL champions coming out of the All-Star break. Ray (8-7) was tagged for six runs and 10 hits in three innings. Altuve sent the first pitch of the game into the left-field bleachers, Peña followed with his 14th homer and the Astros were off and running.
According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Miami Heat came close to including center Bam Adebayo in a possible trade for Brooklyn Nets disgruntled superstar Kevin Durant. "A party familiar with the Heat's approach told the Sun Sentinel that while there has been internal consideration of the...
Comments / 0