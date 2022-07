This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A New York woman is suing Asheville's Biltmore estate after she says they failed to remove a rotting tree from its property that collapsed and fell on her husband, a 16-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO