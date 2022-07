EAST LONGMEADOW – Negotiations with Ronald San Angelo to become the next East Longmeadow town manager were terminated by the Town Council on July 12 after a discussion in executive session. The council had been negotiating with San Angelo since he was chosen for the position on May 31 after the town’s second professional search. The first turned up three candidates who were disqualified upon further review of East Longmeadow’s Home Rule Charter.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO