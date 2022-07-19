ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

The 15 Best Things to Do in Twin Falls, Idaho

By Justine Lopez
wanderingwheatleys.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpend a day in Twin Falls, and it won’t take long for you to see why this place is a favorite among Idaho natives. With gushing waterfalls, pristine lakes, and miles of scenic hiking trails in Snake River Canyon, you’ll be absolutely spoiled for choice when it comes to natural...

wanderingwheatleys.com

kmvt

Gooding residents relieved after close call with a wildfire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fires were all too familiar over the last week in Southern Idaho, especially earlier on—with one in Lake Walcott, and the much larger Bray Fire in Gooding County. Both fires were human-caused. “Something as small as a spark can turn into thousands of...
GOODING, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

CLAIM: A Mountain Lion Spotted at College of Southern Idaho

Two maintenance workers claimed they saw it wandering the campus as they were on a roof. At 8:15 on Wednesday morning. They attempted from a distance to get a picture. Idaho Fish and Game is looking into the report but there’s no confirmation as I'm writing this late this morning on Thursday. It would be rare for a big cat to be on the campus in the early morning hours but not an impossibility.
KIMBERLY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

6 Fun Events Taking Place in Twin Falls This Weekend and One In Boise

Another week is almost over and it is time to start thinking of plans for this weekend. Summer is beginning to wind down and there are now fewer weekends in summer than more, so time is running out to enjoy getting out in the heat and taking advantage of it. Finding a place to cool off in the water, staying inside with the ac on, or driving to a place with cooler weather are all fun options, but for those that want to stay in the area and enjoy the many events you can only go to this time of year, here are some of the event taking place in Twin Falls and around the state this weekend, and there are many of them.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Business Linked to Popular Reality TV Show Opening Soon In Twin Falls

There’s a new chiropractic office opening soon in Twin Falls, and fans of the reality show ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ will instantly recognize the name. The chiropractic office is called ‘TheJoint’ and will be located near the Twin Falls Walmart in the shopping center with Kneader’s and the new Duck Donuts. The address will be 148 Cheney Drive W in suite #300. Though the business isn’t open yet, they already have an online presence for Twin Falls where they say the office will open in September of 2022.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls woman dies in Highway 93 crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls woman passed away from her injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 93 in Twin Falls County early Friday evening. Idaho State Police says a Wendell man, 26, was driving a 2014 Ford Edge westbound on 3700 North, when he didn’t stop at the intersection and was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze who was headed north on Highway 93.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Woman Killed in Crash on U.S. 93

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 93 south of Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, the 44-year-old Twin Falls woman was a passenger in a Ford Edge whose driver failed to yield at the stop sign at 3700 North and the highway and collided with a Chevrolet Cruze headed north. The 26-year-old man from Wendell driving the Ford and a 25-year-old female passenger from Castleford were taken to the hospital, both had been wearing seat belts. The 40-year-old Buhl man driving the Chevrolet was wearing a seat belt and did not need hospital treatment. The crash blocked the highway for about three hours. ISP was assisted by Twin Falls County Sheriff's Department, the Filer Police Department, the Filer Fire Department, and the Twin Falls County Coroner.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Alice Lake
Idaho State Journal

One dead, two injured in wreck that shut down Idaho highway for three hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision which occurred on July 22, 2022, at 5:40 P.M. on US Highway 93 at 3700 N in Twin Falls County. A 2014 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on 3700 N. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on US93. The Ford failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by the Chevrolet. The driver of the Ford, a 26-year-old...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Popular Toy Store Returning to Idaho Later this Year

The weather is hot, school is out and most of us are enjoying summer. Families are looking to take vacations, get outside and enjoy the weather and aren't even concerned about the fall or winter yet. It may seem far away, but it is never too early to begin thinking about Christmas and all the toys that Santa is working hard at making right now. It is never too early to start shopping and putting toys away. Toy sales have seen a major increase in the last couple of years and due to the increase in business, one popular toy store that once populated every major city in the country is set to return this year, just in time for the holidays.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Eden farmer discusses the impacts of crippling inflation

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the current rate of inflation hovering around 9%, many Idaho farmers are wondering when they are going to get a break, as many dealt with difficult conditions last year. Eden producer Rick Brune has been farmer for more than 30 years, harvesting crops like...
EDEN, ID
#Falls Park#Shoshone Falls#Travel Guide#The Falls#Niagara Falls#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Things To Do#Travel Naturalviews#Sawtooth National Forest#Koto Brewing Co
95.7 KEZJ

One Killed in Lincoln County Rollover

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man was killed in a rollover Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to Sheriff R. King, emergency crews responded at around 2:44 p.m. to 620 N and 150 East, north of Shoshone for a vehicle that went off the road, rolled, and ended up submerged in a canal. An adult male was killed in the crash. The sheriff said family is being notified.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

What Do You Know About this Creepy Abandoned House in Twin Falls?

On the south side of Twin Falls at the intersection of Blue Lakes and Orchard sits a house that has been vacant for at least a decade. I’ve lived in Twin Falls for about 15 years now and I don’t remember this house ever being occupied. It has always just sat there decaying. Eventually, all the glass windows were broken, I assume by vandals, and the openings boarded up. More recently some of the boards have been removed from the windows and there is evident vandalism inside with words and pictures painted on the walls. The creepiest part is the sad-looking old stuffed rabbit that has been nailed to a pole outside the house. Does anyone know the history of this house and if there are any plans for it and the property? In this gallery, you can see the current condition of the house plus how it has changed over the years with pictures dating back to 2007.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

LDS Series Tells Story Of Slain Mother, Baby Buried In Twin Falls

A true crime series starring Andrew Garfield on HULU and FX tells the unimaginable story of the investigation that led to the capture of two men who murdered a Utah woman and her infant daughter nearly 40 years ago. Both men, who were members of a privately formed, extreme alliance steeped in Mormon teachings, ultimately received prison sentences for their heinous crimes.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Rupert citizens gather to combat human trafficking

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. In Rupert, local groups will be hosting an event to raise awareness about this problem. Partnering up with Operation Underground Railroad, citizens in Rupert will hold an education and awareness event will be held on July 30 at the Wilson Theatre beginning at 6:00 p.m.
RUPERT, ID

