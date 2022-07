The July 4 double homicide in Union Gap remains the number one priority of the Union Gap Police Department. Union Gap Police Lt. Stace Mckinley says "our detectives division has been working on the case nonstop." He says they've sent potential evidence to the state crime lab and are now awaiting the results. Unfortunately McKinley says they don’t have any new breakthroughs at this point.

