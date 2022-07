Tiffin, Ohio — Calvert Catholic Schools announced Tuesday that Megan Schultz has been named principal of Calvert Catholic Academy & High School (grades 6 through 12). According to a press release from Calvert, Schultz resides in Tiffin with her husband and fellow Calvert alum, Austin Schultz. She has received a Bachelor of Science in psychology and communication, a Master of Education in higher education administration, and is currently pursuing her doctorate degree in school administration & supervision.

