TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED:. An application has been filed by Skyler Hilzner, of 437 North Carrie Street, City of McPherson, pursuant to Section 10-108 of the City’s Zoning Regulations, requesting a Conditional Use as an exception to permit the construction of a 550 Square Foot garage with a metal roof and siding on property zoned as the R-1, Single-Family Residential District and legally described as: COLLEGE PLACE ADDITION, Section 27, Township 19, Range 03, Block 11, Lot 9-11, Commencing at the Southeast Corner of Block 11, College Place Addition, Thence North 425’ FOR Point of Beginning, Thence West 142’; Thence North 59’; Thence East 142’; Thence South 49’ To Point of Beginning.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO