King County officials are actively discussing reinstating a mask mandate, but the governor’s office says the state is not looking at additional restrictions. Fourteen Washington state counties are currently considered high risk for COVID, and local hospitals report they’re running out of room. Health care professionals blame the lack of beds not just on the pandemic, but an unprecedented staffing crisis. Monday, the Washington State Hospital Association asked the state for money to increase emergency staffing. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan asked Gov. Inslee if he plans to foot the bill.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO