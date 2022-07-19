Las Vegas Aces have found winning ways again under Hammon

The Donovan Mitchell saga might be coming to an end shortly, as the Utah Jazz keep working to find him a new home while getting a big haul in return. A couple of weeks after they traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz are working to get a deal done for their other star, Mitchell.
UCLA women's basketball's incoming freshman point guard Kiki Rice of Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends has won the Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year award. Rice, along with male counterpart Coin Sahlman, who played soccer at Newbury Park (Calif.), received their awards on Tuesday and showed them off at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Oregon's women's basketball head coach Kelly Graves announced on Twitter that Ime Uduka had hired a new assistant, Mike Moser, for the Boston Celtics. Moser later confirmed the news. Moser played basketball in college as a forward at UNLV and Oregon. Last season, he served as an assistant...
