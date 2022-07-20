ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
33 Celebrity Couples That Bit The Dust In 2022 (So Far)

By Lauren Garafano
 1 day ago

Let's face it, 2022 has been one hell of a year...and there's still, like, six MORE months left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrHgH_0glYH2SA00
Netflix

And in the midst of the chaos, we lost some of our wildest celebrity relationships — like remember the whirlwind that was Kanye West and Julia Fox????

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cp0QN_0glYH2SA00
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

So, without further ado, let's take a little trip back down memory lane and reminisce about some of the celeb relationships we lost so far in 2022:

1. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RwAFr_0glYH2SA00
Mike Coppola / FilmMagic / Getty

After more than 16 years together, Jason and Lisa first separated in January. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the two shared a joint statement that said "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," and, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EAkNB_0glYH2SA00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO / Getty

2. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BX1yb_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

The couple first sparked dating rumors back in the summer of 2020 and announced they were engaged in February of 2021. Earlier this year, a source told People that the couple had split because their relationship "just wasn't working." The source said, "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them,"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sMCI_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

3. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyzqP_0glYH2SA00
John Shearer / Getty Images

Michael and Lori called it off after about a year of dating. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two were at "different stages of their lives." They also said, "The two of them are trying to move on, but they're both heartbroken and upset."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yuw1Q_0glYH2SA00
Hollywood To You / GC Images / Getty

4. Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHcYH_0glYH2SA00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty

Back in April, Tish filed for divorce on the basis of "irreconcilable differences." A family representative shared Tish and Billy Ray's statement with People , which said, "It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M57N0_0glYH2SA00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty

5. Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdDtX_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

An insider told Us Weekly that Emma gave Garrett "multiple ultimatums" before their eventual breakup earlier this year. However, the split was "amicable" and the two are "being very adult about their breakup." The source continued, "Garrett and Emma have a great co-parenting relationship. When he’s sober, he’s a great guy and they’ve been handling co-parenting very well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112RH2_0glYH2SA00
Bg015 / GC Images / Getty

6. Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Bw2E_0glYH2SA00
Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

After about eight years together, Hoda and Joel ended their engagement. The split was officially announced in January on the Today Show where Hoda explained "I wanted to address something that, I think a few of you maybe noticed. People have written in and asked why I wasn’t wearing my engagement ring. Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holiday and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple. So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on a new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children and friends."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Co1RX_0glYH2SA00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Time

7. Kanye West and Julia Fox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXums_0glYH2SA00
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

After only dating for about six weeks, the couple split in mid-February. A source said that they remain "good friends and collaborators." The source also confirmed that the long distance made it tough for their relationship, and said, "Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York. Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn’t take that on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arD70_0glYH2SA00
Victor Boyko / Getty Images For Kenzo

8. Rosario Dawson and Corey Booker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192NwW_0glYH2SA00
Bonnie Biess / Getty Images

After nearly three years together the couple split, however, a source told People that the two remain "good friends."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wp6II_0glYH2SA00
Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Earth Conscious Films

9. Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNfDO_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

A source first told Us Magazine that "The distance and filming had a big impact on the breakup." However, fans weren't sure if the breakup actually happened because while Andrew hadn't publicly commented, Alyssa took to IG to post a now-deleted selfie of them captioned "If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG." Shortly after, a source revealed that they did, in fact, breakup and it was “amicable." They explained, "[Alyssa] was just tired of them using old photos and also wanted to show that they ended on good terms.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0fSJ_0glYH2SA00
Rmbi / RMBI / BACKGRID

10. Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhfFp_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple had broken up after nearly two years together. Neither Anna or Bill have publicly commented on the split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42RyC7_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

11. Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Awu5N_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

While neither has publicly commented on the breakup, a source confirmed that "They've been over for a bit now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IDjs_0glYH2SA00
Hedo, Baba / HEDO / BACKGRID

12. Liam Payne and Maya Henry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wz6N8_0glYH2SA00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

The pair split back in May after photos surfaced of Liam appearing to be with another woman. A source revealed that they'd broken up a month prior, however, on IG Maya wrote , “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFNpg_0glYH2SA00
Ricky Vigil M / GC Images / Getty

13. Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVkvb_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

After about two years together, Minka and Trevor's split was announced publicly in May. A source told People , "Minka is single now. She is very happy. She'd rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRgqj_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

14. Grimes and Chelsea Manning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086s9W_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

After about six months together and allegedly living together in Austin, a source shared with Page Six that Grimes and Chelsea had split and that they "had been breaking up for a while."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DjX2t_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

15. Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3MaT_0glYH2SA00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After 12 years together, Katie filed for divorce from Tom back in March. While there hasn't been too much public information about their breakup, fans expect Season 10 of their show Vanderpump Rules to dive into the split. Katie also took to IG to say , "We literally told them there's no sides to pick. I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but Tom and I are still friends so whatever."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJn4N_0glYH2SA00
Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

16. Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yi5jA_0glYH2SA00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images,

The pair decided to divorce after eight years together. A source told People , "It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXZoC_0glYH2SA00
Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Getty

17. Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HbzmT_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

A source told Us Weekly that Chris and Annabelle had "broken up,” back in March, noting that they “haven’t been together for a few months” since the time their breakup was announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnKlr_0glYH2SA00
Aris / BrosNYC / BACKGRID

18. Sebastian Stan and Alejandra Onieva

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JYe2_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

After first being linked together two years ago, Sebastian and Alejandra are rumored to have broken up. Rumors have begun surfacing this summer after Sebastian was spotted with Annabelle Wallis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35m8gk_0glYH2SA00
Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty

19. Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zODus_0glYH2SA00
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty

Emily and Sebastian are reportedly getting divorced after over four years together. A source told Entertainment Tonight , "Emily and Sebastian have split. They had been having issues as a couple for a bit. Emily is focused on herself and their son. Emily is adjusting to this change and plans to file for divorce soon."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2erXAp_0glYH2SA00
Pepe Mendez / GC Images / Getty

20. Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HqWDr_0glYH2SA00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Natasha confirmed that she and Fred had split up after eight years together. She told The Hollywood Reporter , "I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool." But luckily there's no bad blood between them, she continued, "We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we're still talking all the time. But Freddy doesn't like a swimming pool. It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you've got to get your laps — I'm like Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXisO_0glYH2SA00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

21. Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5JrE_0glYH2SA00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Back in May, Busy publicly announced that she and her husband Marc had actually split up almost a year and a half prior. She said that she and Marc we still grappling with the news themselves and that's why they had not published a statement. She explained , "Our kids know, our families know, our friends know, and we really discussed how we handle it publicly...If anything, the last several years has shown me that you can only do what's right for you and your family, whether or not you have a public-facing life, or you just post on Facebook. Because we all, at this point, have a public-facing life. You don't have to follow a conventional idea just because it's been done before. I really do believe that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8tMO_0glYH2SA00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

22. Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHWjZ_0glYH2SA00
Ronin47 / Ronin47 / SplashNews.com

Following rumors of cheating, Matthew confirmed that the relationship was over on an IG story. Debunking the rumors he said , "The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know[’s] posts is the most cowardly thing you can do. Live your own life. Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTM7D_0glYH2SA00
Miha / ALEXJR / BACKGRID

23. Shakira and Gerard Pique

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIbMN_0glYH2SA00
Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty

After 12 years together, the couple announced their split. In a joint statement, they said , "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z73hL_0glYH2SA00
Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

24. Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6tiV_0glYH2SA00
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

A little after a year of announcing their engagement, Bella and Benjamin announced their split. A source told People , "Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUF0s_0glYH2SA00
Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty

25. Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2VZ6_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

A source shared that the two had split up after a few months of dating. The source said , "They're just very different people. Another insider said the pair are "hoping they might work it out...They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WgBdf_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

26. Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0bYq_0glYH2SA00
Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty

Earlier this year Kenan filed for divorce from his wife Christina after 11 years of marriage. A source revealed to TMZ that the couple had actually separated about a year prior, but only just officially filed the paperwork this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uKPJ_0glYH2SA00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

27. Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318Wmi_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

After five years of marriage, the couple decided to file for divorce and go their separate ways. While neither has publically commented, TMZ has confirmed the split through online court records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Esy4g_0glYH2SA00
Getty Images

28. Kevin McKidd and Arielle Goldrath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAXdf_0glYH2SA00
Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

After four years of marriage, Kevin and Arielle have decided to go their separate ways. Kevin took to IG to say, "I don’t often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship. We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFXOe_0glYH2SA00
Rich Polk / Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

29. Lauren Graham and Peter Krause

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6rwN_0glYH2SA00
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

After nearly a decade together, Lauren and Peter "quietly ended their relationship." While neither has publicly commented on the split, a source told People that it happened about a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTMmn_0glYH2SA00
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty

30. Candice Accola and Joe King

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HamJi_0glYH2SA00
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio Las Vegas

After seven years of marriage, Candice filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." Neither has commented publicly on the split yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432CPE_0glYH2SA00
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

31. Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvTTo_0glYH2SA00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Ketel One Vodka

An insider told the UK Sun that the couple had been "on and off" for a while, but have officially broken up this year. The source shared , "Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split. She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music, and looking after her family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1ydC_0glYH2SA00
Xpos / BACKGRID

32. And finally, Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyDI4_0glYH2SA00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After almost a year of dating, Chelsea and Jo have decided to go their separate ways. Chelsea admitted they recorded a one-year anniversary video early, before breaking up, but she ended up posting it anyway. On IG she said , "It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now. To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I’ve never been more optimistic for the future."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19O4gM_0glYH2SA00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

