33 Celebrity Couples That Bit The Dust In 2022 (So Far)

Related
Hypebae
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Have Split After 4 Years of Marriage
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard have parted ways after a four-year-long marriage. The two, who share a 1-year-old son named Sylvester Apollo, tied the knot back in 2018 after a few weeks of dating. A source close to the couple confirmed the news with People: “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.” The model is reportedly preparing to file for divorce.
Vegas, Baby! 21 Celebrity Couples Who Tied the Knot in Sin City
Las Vegas is well-known for welcoming wild times, unspeakable memories, and, of course, impromptu weddings! Thanks to Nevada's easy marriage laws and the city's abundance of "quickie" chapels, it's been a hot spot for celebrity nuptials for decades now. Over the years, the allure of Sin City's spontaneous energy has...
Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’
It seems Ben Affleck definitely has a great relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, who has given her own stamp of approval to their romantic relationship and new marriage, following their unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Now that the Hollywood couple have tied the knot and...
Jennifer Lopez Walked Down Aisle in Vegas Wedding to 'Here Comes the Bride' on Bluetooth Speaker
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's intimate Las Vegas wedding was an emotional affair with a few traditional elements, insiders reveal in the new issue of PEOPLE. The Marry Me singer/actress, 52, and the Argo Oscar winner, 49, surprised fans when they eloped at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Sin City late on Saturday evening.
RELATED PEOPLE
David Harbour ‘Struggling’ To Lose Weight For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 After ‘Ballooning Up’
David Harbour got candid about his health journey once again! The Stranger Things actor, 47, took to his Instagram on Thursday, July 21 to detail how he lost a significant amount of weight between Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix supernatural drama, but now — after “ballooning up” to play Santa Claus in an upcoming film — he’s having a bit of trouble shedding the extra pounds to get back into Police Chief Jim Hopper’s uniform.
Professional matchmaker Maria Avgitidis shares dating advice
As many Americans say dating has become harder during the pandemic, some have turned to professional matchmaker Maria Avgitidis – also known as "Matchmaker Maria" – for tips. She joins “CBS Mornings” to share what she's learned after 14 years in the dating business.
People Are Blown Away At How Scary And Unexpected "The Bob's Burgers Movie" Is
I mean, I just didn't see that coming.
10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August
Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze Spotted Kissing After Romance Was Revealed
Romance is in bloom in the Big Apple! Things seem to be going well for Tyler Cameron and ladylove Paige Lorenze. Just over a week after news broke that the Bachelorette alum and the model have been seeing one another, the pair confirmed their romance and sealed the deal with a kiss.
13 LOL Reasons These Celebrities Ended Up Taking A Trip To The E.R.
I'm starting to think maybe they're *not* just like us.
Here's A List Of Olivia Rodrigo's Most Emotional Lyrics
IDK about you, but I need tissues on hand every time I listen to Sour.
Some Wild Sleuths Spent Monday Trying To Figure Out What Movie JLo's Wedding Dress Came From
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said, “I do,” in a small Las Vegas ceremony July 16 that was two decades in the making, and fans — as well as rom-com lovers everywhere — are believing in love again after this latest chapter in the reunited couple’s journey. Now that Jennifer Lopez has become Jennifer Affleck (J-Aff?), fans are clamoring for details of the lowkey nuptials, and the Marry Me actress didn’t disappoint. After she revealed that she wore “a dress from an old movie,” however, fans felt the call to action to figure out which flick she was referring to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14 Times Celebs Annoyed Me By Bragging About How Rich They Are
Spending $33 million on a license plate...
Simon Pegg Explained Why He Thinks “Star Wars” Has The Most Toxic Fans
"I'm probably being very controversial to say that."
A former NFL cheerleader found romance after her dating profile appeared on a Times Square billboard
A former cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins who was looking for love appeared on a billboard in May. Her friends arranged the stunt with the help of a dating app called Wingman. She found a spark with a New Yorker, who told Insider she's "absolutely beautiful."
NFL・
Jen Garner All Smiles On Set After Learning About Ben Affleck's Secret Wedding To J Lo Last Minute
Jen Garner appeared unbothered by Ben Affleck's top-secret wedding to Jennifer Lopez — despite her ex-husband allegedly not telling her about the ceremony until the eleventh hour. Article continues below advertisement. In photos obtained by Radar, the 50-year-old actress looked cheery while on the set of her new TV...
21 Times People On Bumble Were Caught Being Rude, Creepy, Or Simply Doing Too Much
It's looking grim out there, folks.
Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons marry after six years of dating
July 9 (UPI) -- Power of the Dog and Fargo co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have gotten married after six years as a couple. Dunst's publicist confirmed to People.com and UsMagazine.com Friday that the 40-year-old actress has tied the knot with her 34-year-old beau, but released no further details about the wedding.
BuzzFeed
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0