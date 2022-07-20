33 Celebrity Couples That Bit The Dust In 2022 (So Far)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said, “I do,” in a small Las Vegas ceremony July 16 that was two decades in the making, and fans — as well as rom-com lovers everywhere — are believing in love again after this latest chapter in the reunited couple’s journey. Now that Jennifer Lopez has become Jennifer Affleck (J-Aff?), fans are clamoring for details of the lowkey nuptials, and the Marry Me actress didn’t disappoint. After she revealed that she wore “a dress from an old movie,” however, fans felt the call to action to figure out which flick she was referring to.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO