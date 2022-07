As we prepare for the start of an exciting new school year, which begins in just a few weeks, it is my privilege to welcome you to the start of the 2022-2023 school year and officially introduce myself. I consider this a true honor to have been selected as your new Superintendent of Schools. For those who don’t know me, I am a native Texan and third-generation educator, and I’m excited to be back. Being selected by the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees to serve our community is a dream come true. This city is a place that I called home for many years and there is something truly satisfying and uplifting about returning home to the people and places that have remained near and dear to my heart.

