ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

abovethelaw.com
 3 days ago

“House Moves to Protect Same-Sex Marriage From Supreme Court Reversal; The legislation, which garnered some Republican support, would recognize same-sex marriages at the federal level; It faces an uncertain path in the Senate”: Stephanie Lai will have this article in Wednesday’s edition of The New York Times....

howappealing.abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Would Josh Hawley Call a 10-Year-Old a Woman?

Earlier this week, during a Senate committee hearing on the impact of Roe v. Wade being overturned, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley interrupted UC Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges after she used the phrase “people with the capacity for pregnancy.”. “You refer to ‘people with the capacity for pregnancy,”...
MISSOURI STATE
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

“Former religious right leader: I saw our phrases in Alito’s abortion opinion; Rev. Rob Schenck outlines his former group’s stealth efforts to get conservative justices to ‘be bolder.'” Josh Gerstein of Politico has this report. “Same-Sex Marriage Bill, Considered Dead on Arrival, Gains New Life; The...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
abovethelaw.com

A Disturbing Number Of Congresspeople Voted Against Codifying Griswold

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. How many Congresspeople — all Republicans, natch — voted against the Right to Contraception Act?. Hint: Today, the House of Representatives voted to codify the right to contraception. Congress was spurred to action thanks to Clarence Thomas’s concurrence in Dobbs, which said the Supreme Court should review its jurisprudence in Griswold v. Connecticut. Yesterday, the House passed a law codifying marriage protections by a vote of 267 to 157.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Dems to accept Manchin’s offer (but they’re not happy about it)

After several months of negotiations, Sen. Joe Manchin jolted Democratic politics last week by dramatically narrowing the scope of the party’s reconciliation package. The conservative West Virginian said he would accept a bill that reduces the cost of prescription drugs and keeps Affordable Care Act subsidies in place for two years — and that’s it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise Stefanik
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abovethelaw.com

Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!

It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Ohio Supreme Court#Utah Supreme Court#Supreme Court Of Ohio#Politics Federal#Senate#The New York Times#The Washington Post#The Wall Street Journal#Democrats#Politico#Republicans#U S Supreme Court
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
abovethelaw.com

Sidney Powell Is A Joke

The January 6th Committee hearings are really the gift that keeps on giving. Sure, it’s horrifying that there was a violent attempted coup in the United States, but the way the Committee has presented the evidence to the American people has been nothing short of riveting. Surprise witnesses! Reports of the president choking a Secret Service agent! Allegations of witness tampering! All slickly put together in memorable video packages.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Ballotpedia News

Ohio Supreme Court overturns state’s congressional district boundaries; map to still be used for 2022 elections

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on July 19, 2022, that the congressional district boundaries that the Ohio Redistricting Commission adopted on March 2 were unconstitutional. Since the state’s 2022 primary elections were held on May 3 using the overturned districts, this year’s congressional elections will take place using the existing boundaries.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio Supreme Court scraps 2nd GOP-drawn congressional map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court rejected a second Republican-drawn map of U.S. House districts as gerrymandered on Tuesday, sending it back for a third attempt to meet constitutional parameters approved by Ohio voters. The ruling adds to a string of court defeats for Ohio’s ruling Republicans amid the once-per-decade redistricting process that states undertake to reflect population changes from the U.S. Census. Despite those failures in court, however, Ohio’s 2022 congressional primaries went forward on May 3 under an earlier invalidated U.S. House map, and its legislative primaries under an unconstitutional Statehouse map take place Aug. 2. New maps will not be put in place until 2024. In its 4-3 ruling, the court said the latest map — which was passed earlier this year by the Ohio Redistricting Commission without Democratic support — again violated a 2018 constitutional amendment aimed at preventing partisan gerrymandering.
OHIO STATE
abovethelaw.com

Elon Musk Has A Bad Day In Court -- See Also

Maybe Penn’ll Finally DO Something About Amy Wax: She has been dragging the law school’s reputation through the mud for a while now. Speaking Of Lawyers That Are Jokes: Sidney Powell gets the Late Night treatment.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy