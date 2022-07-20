Police: I-495 standoff ends after suspect suffers ‘apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound’

I-495 standoff (MassDOT)

ANDOVER, Mass. — An armed suspect barricaded inside a vehicle on I-495 has suffered an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” State Police said.

He has been taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

The highway was shut down in both directions between I-93 and Rt. 28, near the Lawrence-Andover line, while police and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

As of 10:15 p.m., I-495 South and the right lane of I-495 North had reopened. The left lanes of I-495 North remained closed.

Police said the suspect was the only person inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

