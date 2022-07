10:55 am – Flagstaff 911 is receiving multiple calls about a man who is jumping into traffic, trying to get in passing cars, and acting impaired. Originally, the man was near the Amtrak station along Rt66, but jumped into the back of a passing pickup truck. He is now in the roadway near Industrial and Huntington Dr. He is described as a white male, with black jogging pants and tattoos on his face.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO