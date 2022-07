Moorhead, MN — The FM Legion Riders will be making their way through the valley this Saturday as part of their Over the Top Fundraiser and car/motorcycle ride. The Over the Top Fundraiser will be based out of the Moorhead American Legion and will feature a silent auction, car show, live music, and more, but also a ride that will take them to Ada and back with stops in between. Tom Krabbenhoft with the FM Legion Riders says the event is fundraiser for the North Dakota/Minnesota Honor Flight.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO