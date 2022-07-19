WOWT Change of venue granted to Iowa teen accused in teacher's murder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Little Bohemia is located in South Omaha. Saturday, at the corner of S. 13th and William Street, people gathered for the Little Bo Backyard Bash. And while people certainly enjoyed the cocktails and singing, the event was intended to expose people to more, to what some locals say is an area in need of revitalization.

OMAHA, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO