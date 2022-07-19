WOWT Change of venue granted to Iowa teen accused in teacher's murder

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) - A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The victims were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground in eastern Iowa.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County woman pleads no contest to shooting and killing her husband three years ago. But not to murder, as charged. “Based on the nature and circumstances of the offense, I’m setting your bond at $2 million, 10%.”. Anne Valgora appeared in court again...
A Sarpy County woman pleads no contest to shooting and killing her husband three years ago.
Temperatures could move into the triple digits over the next couple of days and officials at OPPD say their customers do not have to worry about keeping those air conditioners running. Federal court sentenced two people to a total of over 17 years for participation in drug conspiracy.
A Sarpy County woman pleads no contest to shooting and killing her husband three years ago.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Prosecutors say three teens were hunting for people when they allegedly stole a car last year and headed for enemy gang territory. An Omaha police detective spent three hours on the witness stand at the Douglas County courthouse. Thursday afternoon, outlining several violent events over just a few days in June of 2021 including murder.
Three people were shot and killed at an Iowa state park and the suspected gunman is from La Vista.
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was killed and another injured in a single-car crash overnight. According to the Iowa State Patrol, two people were traveling southbound in a 2019 Chevy Cruze on 335th Street and approached a turn at the intersection with Merrick Place around 2:49 a.m. Sunday.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several young women from Fremont and Omaha are reporting that a cyberstalker is blackmailing them with explicit photos. One woman who asked not to be identified says after posting pictures on a members only site she received Instagram threats. Those included other photos she thought were...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Little Bohemia is located in South Omaha. Saturday, at the corner of S. 13th and William Street, people gathered for the Little Bo Backyard Bash. And while people certainly enjoyed the cocktails and singing, the event was intended to expose people to more, to what some locals say is an area in need of revitalization.
Three people were shot and killed at an Iowa state park and the suspected gunman is from La Vista.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch that accidentally caught on fire resulted in significant damage to an Omaha duplex. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a two-story duplex near Mormon Bridge Road & Hanover Circle at 5:10 p.m. Saturday. After arriving, crews saw the interior landing...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Speedee Mart. According to Omaha Police, a robbery happened at a Speedee Mart near South 120th Street and Westwood Lane at 11:44 p.m. Friday. A store employee allegedly told police that a man entered the store, showed...
Three people were shot and killed at an Iowa state park and the suspected gunman is from La Vista.
The risk remains low for the community at large. WOWT Lincoln health officials report first presumed case of monkeypox in Lancaster County. The first presumed case of monkeypox was reported in Lancaster County Tuesday. Mourning family urges for more suicide prevention. Updated: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. A...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chaos and confusion in an active shooter situation can be unimaginable. Until it happens. In that situation, getting students reunited with their parents is an important final step, but one that not many schools practice. Thursday, Fremont Public Schools and emergency services tested a reunification...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone planning to venture out to some Nebraska lakes should take note of health precautions. The state has issued a health alert for toxic blue-green algae. Nebraska DHHS says that the dangerous algae was found at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire showing heavy smoke Saturday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near 132nd and Blondo at 11:54 a.m. Saturday. Crews could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home when they arrived. The...
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Attorney General’s office confirmed to 6 News on Thursday that they will not be prosecuting former State Sen. Mike Groene. “Our office prosecutors have reviewed the investigation completed by the NSP. It has been determined that there is insufficient information to warrant a criminal prosecution.’
