GLOUCESTER, Mass. – Five St. Cloud State student-athletes were recognized for their academic success over the 2021-22 academic year on July 20, as the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) recognized its Krampade All-American Scholars. To qualify, a student-athlete must have attained a 3.75 GPA for each semester and had to appear in 40 percent of the team's games. Exceptions were granted to injured players and back-up goaltenders.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO