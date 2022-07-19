ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lunchbreak: Ravioli Gnudi

By Kristina Miller
WGN TV
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaste of Italy Series – a three course prix fixe menu, each week featuring a different region of Italy. Taste of Italy runs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through September 16th. Seatings start at 5:00 pm with last seating at 8:00 pm. Reservations accepted for parties of 6 or...

wgntv.com

WGN TV

Blending Indian and Pakistani flavors for a unique taste

Tandoor Char House blends the unique flavors of Indian and Pakistani cuisine. Inspired by his parents, Faraz Sardharia has devoted years in the kitchen perfecting his family’s collection of recipes as well as developing new ones. He joins us in our Studio 41 kitchen alongside Sous Chef Augustin Pacheco to make their award winning tikka masala tacos.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Fry The Coop Opens In Portage Park With Nashville Hot Chicken And Other Southern Staples

PORTAGE PARK — Fry the Coop is open after expanding to Portage Park. The chicken sandwich restaurant chain, which has four suburban locations and a spot in West Town, announced plans in May to move to the former Gyro Eats spot at 4300 N. Milwaukee Ave. Delays in getting its license, finishing construction and hiring employees pushed back the opening, but the restaurant opened earlier this month, owner Joe Fontana said.
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois Food & Drinks
chicagostarmedia.com

Massive dinosaurs and dragons on their way to Chicago

Chicago’s a tough town. But how will residents of our fair city react when confronted with some of the most terrifying creatures our planet has ever known? Find out when Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, stomps into Chicago for the first time. The interactive event will...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

A Final Interview With The Bagel Owner Danny Wolf

Sometimes, customers stopped by Lake View’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Soul & Smoke delivers great barbecue on the river

When you dine out in Chicago, you often have to choose between great views and great food. But it all comes together at Soul & Smoke's new Rockwell on the River location in Avondale. At this hidden oasis next to the Metropolitan Brewery, patrons sip mugs of beer on a vast patio filled with comfy chairs and tables perched over the river. Now, they can also eat amazing barbecue. The bite: Soul & Smoke cooks do a lot well, but their tender smoked brisket ($38 per pound) totally bowled us over.The meat was so rich and flavorful that we could barely finish a slice each with our kale salad, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheese. And don't miss the rib-and-tip combo featuring smoked 'nduja sausage ($17.50). Bonus: Kids and dogs are welcome, and there is an even quieter side for those not drinking. Vegetarians can fill up on Soul & Smoke's delicious kale salad ($15).
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Deja Brew benefit for Danny Golden

Oak Lawn’s Deja Brew Bar & Grill is selling a special burger to support CPD Officer Danny Golden, who was shot a paralyzed, anytime between July 21 and July 28. The Back the Blue burger is a 10-ounce beef patty, with maple bourbon BBQ sauce, cheddar, onion ring and thick cut bacon, along with a choice of side.
OAK LAWN, IL
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Girl Scout Cookie Milkshake

Mariana Alcalde, Marketing and Brand Development Manager. Jojo’s ShakeBAR at Time Out Market Chicago – 916 W. Fulton Market, Chicago. https://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago/eat-and-drink/. https://www.jojosshakebar.com/. Jojo’s Girl Scout Cookie Milkshake. Shake Base. 3 Cups Vanilla Ice Cream. 1 Qt Cup of Andes Mint. 2 Ounces of Chocolate Syrup. Toppers. 1...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Urban and rural grocery stores struggling in Illinois

(The Center Square) – Two Aldi locations in Chicago have closed their doors abruptly, claiming crime and theft as one of the reasons. Grocers have been struggling elsewhere throughout Illinois and closing as well. Chicago has seen several grocers close their doors within the city. Earlier this year, Whole...
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
GALENA, IL
waukegantownship.com

San Filipo Estate Tour

Explore this beautiful Barrington estate, featuring one of the world's finest collections of restored, automatic musical instruments and other turn-of-the-century antiques. We will spend 3 hours with a docent touring the 44,000 square foot estate that holds a world-class collection of antique technological wonders. We will enjoy a delicious lunch at Chessie’s.
WAUKEGAN, IL
97ZOK

Celebrate Christmas In July At Free Unique Fun Family Event In IL

Want to cool off on a hot summer day, how about celebrating Christmas in July?. Honestly up to this point, I thought Christmas in July was just a marketing plan for retail businesses to get holiday shopping in the minds of consumers during the summer months. Don't get me wrong, I believe it's a brilliant strategy. Who doesn't love that time of the year? To celebrate the halfway point definitely gets people excited.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's summer weather is going south

Chicago - Another 90 degree day. Thursday's high hit 92 degrees at O'Hare. It is the twelfth 90 degree day (a day with a high of 90 degrees or hotter) so far this year. We see an average of seventeen 90 degree days a year. There is still plenty of summer left and more time to add to that total.
CHICAGO, IL
