On the Move: James Owens

A BIG thank you is going out to thousands of childcare workers in the form of $2,000. Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson announced childcare workers may be eligible for the Youth and Early Care Workforce Bonus. This one-time $2,000 direct payment is being offered to over 12,000 employees who were...
Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in early August. Rising inflation has pushed the Social Security cost-of-living increase to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40 years, and it’s expected to be even higher for 2023. Here is the August Social Security schedule:. If your birth...
