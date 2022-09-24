ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rookie season 5: release date, trailer and everything we know about the crime drama

For four seasons, John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) has managed to capture the attention and heart of fans with his boldness to pursue a new career path and his courage to do so knowing he’d be the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Now with The Rookie season 5 here, and Nolan’s infant years on the force behind him, fans of the show are anticipating what’s next.

Here’s everything we know about The Rookie season 5.

When is The Rookie season 5 release date?

The Rookie premieres on Sunday, September 25, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. The episode becomes available to stream the next day on Hulu .

Here is the synopsis for the premiere episode titled "Double Down":

"Officer John Nolan is once again face to face with serial killer Rosalind. Officers Bradford and Chen work undercover with Detective Lopez and the Las Vegas Police Department to arrest leaders of a major criminal enterprise."

The Rookie season 5 plot

Based on the finale alone, there is some interesting ground to cover in new episodes. Let’s talk about love. Bradford (Eric Winter) and Chen (Melissa O’Neil) sealed a possible future romance with a literal kiss at the end of season 4 and had fans joyfully celebrating a moment that has been long in the making.

However, even the novice TV watcher knows to be a bit hesitant about bringing out the "Chadford" or "Bren" hashtags, because partner romances on crime dramas seldom workout. While The Rookie writers may actually give viewers an uncomplicated and lasting love with these two, we’ll choose to remain cautious at the moment.

Then of course, season 5 continues to follow the lead character, Officer Nolan, as he presses forward in his police career. Don’t forget this is a crime procedural, so there will also be some exciting storylines involving new cases.

The Rookie season 5 cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNNN5_0glXl4w300

Melissa O'Neil and Nathan Fillion, The Rookie (Image credit: ABC/Raymond Liu)

Nathan Fillion reprises his role as John Nolan. Fillion has starred in a number of projects onscreen including Resident Alien as 42/Octopus, The Suicide Squad as T.D.K. and Con Man as Jack Moore.

Returning alongside Fillion as vital parts of The Rookie main cast are Mekia Cox ( Chicago Med , Once Upon a Time ), Alyssa Diaz ( Ray Donovan , NCIS: Los Angeles ), Richard T. Jones ( Santa Clarita Diet , Narcos ), Melissa O’Neil ( Condor , iZombie ) and Eric Winter ( The Good Doctor , Rosewood ).

Allow us to also point out the potential for some series crossover. If you haven’t heard, The Rookie: Feds is now on ABC, and is led by Claws actress Niecy Nash-Betts. Given the promo that’s been floating around, we think it’s a safe bet that you can expect to see her (and maybe some of her new castmates) stop by The Rookie . Check out the short clip below.

The Rookie season 5 trailer

Check out the season 5 trailer. From the look of things, the coming episodes will prove quite entertaining.

How to watch The Rookie season 5

The Rookie is an ABC original series and as such, episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

In good news for those that prefer to watch content on demand, new episodes become available on Hulu the day after they air live. In order to watch episodes on the platform, you’ll need a Hulu subscription, which can be purchased with just a few clicks of a mouse.

As of now, we don’t know when season 5 will become available in the UK, but we anticipate it will join seasons 1-4 on Sky TV .

