Military

VFW Auxiliary has speaker

Madison Daily Leader
 3 days ago

The regular meeting of the Ronald Westby VFW Post 2638...

SFGate

Arlington National Cemetery faces directive to remove killer's remains

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Arlington National Cemetery would be required to disinter the remains of a former Navy officer who murdered a junior sailor decades ago under a proposed amendment to the annual defense budget bill. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., submitted the measure...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 Vietnam War vets

In a 40-minute ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to four U.S. Army veterans of the Vietnam War. Biden awarded the medals to Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro (posthumous), Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist Five Dennis M. Fujii, and retired Major John J. Duffy.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

TikToker joins the Army for a day

You might know @VicBlends from his TikTok or YouTube channels, where he gives haircuts to people on the street and uses it as an opportunity to share their stories. But he recently traded in his clippers for a day in the U.S. Army. The influencer, whose real name is Victor...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps artillery ― it isn’t too late to salvage it

Napoleon Bonaparte: “God fights on the side of the best artillery.”. My artillery friends no doubt believe God always has been on the side of those possessing superior artillery. As an infantry officer, I believe God to be more evenly balanced. I do concur, however, that even in an...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient lies in honor at Capitol

Congressional lawmakers gathered on Thursday for a tribute ceremony as Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, lay in honor at the Capitol. Williams — who died on June 29 at the age of 98 — was presented with the Congressional...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Army expects to end year with 18,000+ fewer troops than it planned

The U.S. Army said this week it is expecting to fall short of its initial 2022 fiscal year force size goal by more than 18,000 personnel, amid military-wide recruiting struggles. During a Tuesday hearing before the House Armed Services Committee, Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Joseph Martin said the...
MILITARY

