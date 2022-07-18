VFW Auxiliary has speaker

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Arlington National Cemetery would be required to disinter the remains of a former Navy officer who murdered a junior sailor decades ago under a proposed amendment to the annual defense budget bill. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., submitted the measure...
Lawmakers took a step last week towards taking back the nation’s highest award for valor from Army troops who perpetrated one of the most infamous Native American massacres in U.S. history. The legislation to revoke the medals passed the House of Representatives as an amendment to the fiscal 2023...
In a 40-minute ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to four U.S. Army veterans of the Vietnam War. Biden awarded the medals to Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro (posthumous), Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist Five Dennis M. Fujii, and retired Major John J. Duffy.
You might know @VicBlends from his TikTok or YouTube channels, where he gives haircuts to people on the street and uses it as an opportunity to share their stories. But he recently traded in his clippers for a day in the U.S. Army. The influencer, whose real name is Victor...
Napoleon Bonaparte: “God fights on the side of the best artillery.”. My artillery friends no doubt believe God always has been on the side of those possessing superior artillery. As an infantry officer, I believe God to be more evenly balanced. I do concur, however, that even in an...
Mike West recalls the February 2021 day when his wife, Lois, answered the door at their West Salem residence. “My wife said, ‘Some big guy is at the door and says you saved him in Vietnam,'” he said. The big guy was Terry Shepardson. For the next several...
Congressional lawmakers gathered on Thursday for a tribute ceremony as Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, lay in honor at the Capitol. Williams — who died on June 29 at the age of 98 — was presented with the Congressional...
These days, there aren’t many World War II veterans left. On Independence Day, we lost one more member of the Greatest Generation. However, Joseph Raymond “Ray” Goulet – “Red” to some – wasn’t just a veteran. He was a genuine war hero. Today, we look back on the life of a true patriot.
On July 27, the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation will host the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance Dedication Ceremony. Known as the forgotten war, the unveiling of the Wall of Remembrance will ensure that all Americans and Korean Augmentation involved in the war will never be forgotten. The...
The U.S. Army said this week it is expecting to fall short of its initial 2022 fiscal year force size goal by more than 18,000 personnel, amid military-wide recruiting struggles. During a Tuesday hearing before the House Armed Services Committee, Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Joseph Martin said the...
