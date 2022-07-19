Five Tigers Selected in MLB Draft

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Five University of Missouri student-athletes were selected in the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. The five selections are the most for the Tigers since 2019. Pitcher Spencer Miles was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round (Pick 136) on Monday...
CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease insisted simply trying to win and help the Chicago White Sox turn around a season that began with soaring expectations is enough motivation for him. As for not being selected for his first All-Star Game? “I’ll take any chip on my shoulder I get,” he said. Cease threw six innings in his third straight scoreless start, Leury García and AJ Pollock homered, and Chicago beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Sunday to salvage a four-game split.
NEW YORK — (AP) — The market for a free agent group that includes Anthony Rizzo, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale and Charlie Morton may start to get defined Monday, the deadline for the union and Major League Baseball to agree on an international draft that would start in 2024.
Yordan Alvarez wasn’t in today’s Houston Astros lineup, as the slugger is still dealing with soreness in his right hand. The same injury already sent Alvarez to the 10-day injured list for a minimum stay prior to the All-Star break, and medical tests during that IL stint didn’t reveal any structural damage. Still, manager Dusty Baker told reporters that the Astros will be giving Alvarez some occasional time off due to this seemingly lingering injury.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen’s tiebreaking, two-run double capped a two-out rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Colorado’s Alex Colomé (2-3) came in to protect an 8-7 lead and retired the first two batters he faced before the Brewer broke loose. After Christian Yelich walked and Willy Adames singled, Rowdy Tellez hit a 3-2 cutter into right for a tying single that put runners on the corners. Colomé then worked the count full to McCutchen, wh o hit a four-seam fastball over the head of center fielder Yonathan Daza to bring in both runs. Colorado, which had erased deficits of 3-0 and 5-2 earlier in the day, nearly came all the way back again.
