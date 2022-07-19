Five Tigers Selected in MLB Draft

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen’s tiebreaking, two-run double capped a two-out rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Colorado’s Alex Colomé (2-3) came in to protect an 8-7 lead and retired the first two batters he faced before the Brewer broke loose. After Christian Yelich walked and Willy Adames singled, Rowdy Tellez hit a 3-2 cutter into right for a tying single that put runners on the corners. Colomé then worked the count full to McCutchen, wh o hit a four-seam fastball over the head of center fielder Yonathan Daza to bring in both runs. Colorado, which had erased deficits of 3-0 and 5-2 earlier in the day, nearly came all the way back again.

