Columbia, MO

Five Tigers Selected in MLB Draft

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. – Five University of Missouri student-athletes were selected in the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. The five selections are the most for the Tigers since 2019. Pitcher Spencer Miles was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round (Pick 136) on Monday...

The Associated Press

Cease goes 6 scoreless innings, ChiSox beat Guardians 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease insisted simply trying to win and help the Chicago White Sox turn around a season that began with soaring expectations is enough motivation for him. As for not being selected for his first All-Star Game? “I’ll take any chip on my shoulder I get,” he said. Cease threw six innings in his third straight scoreless start, Leury García and AJ Pollock homered, and Chicago beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Sunday to salvage a four-game split.
CHICAGO, IL
960 The Ref

MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

NEW YORK — (AP) — The market for a free agent group that includes Anthony Rizzo, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale and Charlie Morton may start to get defined Monday, the deadline for the union and Major League Baseball to agree on an international draft that would start in 2024.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros to give Yordan Alvarez occasional time off due to lingering injury

Yordan Alvarez wasn’t in today’s Houston Astros lineup, as the slugger is still dealing with soreness in his right hand. The same injury already sent Alvarez to the 10-day injured list for a minimum stay prior to the All-Star break, and medical tests during that IL stint didn’t reveal any structural damage. Still, manager Dusty Baker told reporters that the Astros will be giving Alvarez some occasional time off due to this seemingly lingering injury.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Brewers rally in 8th for wild 10-9 victory over Rockies

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen’s tiebreaking, two-run double capped a two-out rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Colorado’s Alex Colomé (2-3) came in to protect an 8-7 lead and retired the first two batters he faced before the Brewer broke loose. After Christian Yelich walked and Willy Adames singled, Rowdy Tellez hit a 3-2 cutter into right for a tying single that put runners on the corners. Colomé then worked the count full to McCutchen, wh o hit a four-seam fastball over the head of center fielder Yonathan Daza to bring in both runs. Colorado, which had erased deficits of 3-0 and 5-2 earlier in the day, nearly came all the way back again.
MILWAUKEE, WI

