Megan Logan, a West Seattle resident and a teacher

When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to consider the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Washington. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Washington using rankings from Niche,"...
As the Spokane County auditor for 24 years, Vicky Dalton has gotten used to answering questions from election skeptics. But since 2020, things have changed. As former President Donald Trump has amplified debunked conspiracies of widespread election fraud, Dalton, a Democrat, finds herself constantly defending the integrity of her office.
Efforts to remove unhoused people from right of ways and into transitional housing are already seeing “early success” in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday. “I am pleased to say that we are making some solid progress in this regard,” Inslee told reporters at a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia Wednesday afternoon. “That is in part because we’ve had really good cooperation from our local partners working on this.”
SEATTLE - As the primary election in August approaches, signs warning that ballot drop boxes are "under surveillance" are showing up in more locations and communities. Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs confirmed Thurston County is also seeing signs posted by Republican activists surveying ballot drop boxes. The surveillance, conducted by a group called "WA Citizens United to Secure Ballot Boxes," was first reported in King County over the weekend.
Jul. 22—The Benton Franklin Health District is investigating in the Tri-Cities area what likely is the first probable case of monkeypox in Eastern Washington. The first case in the state was announced in King County, home to Seattle, May 27, and as of Thursday 53 cases had been confirmed in Washington state.
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Calling it "un-American" and "un-Washingtonian," Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that placement of signs that read "under surveillance" next to King County ballot drop boxes is being done to intimidate people to stop them from voting. "This is an outrage," he said. "An absolute affront...
SEATTLE — How secure do voters think Washington elections are?. Based on new WA Poll numbers, most voters trust Washington election officials and the state’s vote by mail system, but just how much varies by political party. The WA Poll was commissioned by KING 5, The Seattle Times,...
YAKIMA, Wash. – While crime as a whole in Washington state declined almost 80% in 2021, the number of murders hit an all time high. The annual Crime in Washington report was published today, reporting 325 murders in the last year. Violent crime has a whole increased about 12%....
When housing gets more expensive, more people end up homeless. A 2019 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that a $100 increase in median rent was associated with a 9% increase in the estimated homelessness rate. To lower the price of housing in Seattle, Mayor Bruce Harrell said...
(The Center Square) – Police staffing levels in Washington have reached a crisis point, according to Steven D. Strachan, executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The Crime in Washington 2021 report, released today by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, paints a picture of rising violent crime amid an exodus of officers from the law enforcement profession.
WASHINGTON – The personal finance website WalletHub has released a list of most and least educated cities in the United States for 2022 and two Washington cities made the cut. Seattle cracked the top ten, coming in at #9 on the list, while Spokane was 51st. An unfortunate reality...
SEATTLE — Dominique Davis was inside a Seattle-area church one day in March 2021 when a man with a handgun opened fire during a meeting of Community Passageways, a group he founded that works to curb gun violence. The gunman shot 19-year-old Omari Wallace several times before fleeing. Wallace,...
There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
MONROE, Wash. (AP) – A school district superintendent northeast of Seattle will resign and receive nearly $400,000 after an investigation showed employee claims of his behavior creating a toxic work environment were mostly credible. The Daily Herald reports under the settlement agreement Monroe School District Superintendent Justin Blasko agreed...
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn spearheaded a push for the county to declare fentanyl a “public health emergency,” with the decision passing unanimously earlier this week. “It’s just incredible that the decriminalization of drugs and drug dealers, including drug dealers who are dealing fentanyl and killing people, is...
With teens hitting the roads more in the summer months, Washington state residents can feel safer than most. According to a study from WalletHub, Washington state ranks No. 2 in the country for best states for teen drivers, falling only to New York. The personal-finance website used 23 key metrics,...
Court holds requesting personal identification in a public location, without threats, overt coercion, or a display of force, was a seizure requiring reasonable suspicion — On 4/9/22 at 9:15 a.m., Pierce County Washington Deputy Mark Rickerson observed a Honda Civic parked legally on a public street near the entry gate to a church parking lot.
Last fall, as soaring cryptocurrency prices touched off yet another round of investor mania, one of the biggest crypto miners in Washington state was already watching the exits. Malachi Salcido, a Wenatchee miner since 2013, knew that crypto prices — bitcoin was near $68,000 — were about to do what...
As costs continue to rise, it's no surprise that many people are struggling to pay their rent or their mortgage. But here's some good news: billions of dollars of stimulus money are available for many people whether you own or rent your home. Read on for more info.
SEATTLE (AP) — As midterm voting kicks into high gear, Republican activists in Washington are organizing surveillance of ballot drop boxes, generating complaints and concern from some elections officials. Signs were posted near ballot boxes in several Seattle-area locations over the weekend. They had red letters warning the boxes...
