Megan Logan, a West Seattle resident and a teacher

Efforts to remove unhoused people from right of ways and into transitional housing are already seeing “early success” in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday. “I am pleased to say that we are making some solid progress in this regard,” Inslee told reporters at a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia Wednesday afternoon. “That is in part because we’ve had really good cooperation from our local partners working on this.”

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO