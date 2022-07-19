ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Megan Logan, a West Seattle resident and a teacher

Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago

These are the issues that matter most to WA voters, new poll...

www.yakimaherald.com

KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Best County To Live In Washington

When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to consider the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Washington. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Washington using rankings from Niche,"...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Effort to move people camping along WA I-5 into shelter successful so far, Inslee says

Efforts to remove unhoused people from right of ways and into transitional housing are already seeing “early success” in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday. “I am pleased to say that we are making some solid progress in this regard,” Inslee told reporters at a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia Wednesday afternoon. “That is in part because we’ve had really good cooperation from our local partners working on this.”
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Election Integrity: Washington Secretary of State fighting misinformation about elections

SEATTLE - As the primary election in August approaches, signs warning that ballot drop boxes are "under surveillance" are showing up in more locations and communities. Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs confirmed Thurston County is also seeing signs posted by Republican activists surveying ballot drop boxes. The surveillance, conducted by a group called "WA Citizens United to Secure Ballot Boxes," was first reported in King County over the weekend.
KING COUNTY, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Elections
Washington Government
Seattle, WA
Washington State
Yakima Herald Republic

Tri-Cities area may have 1st monkeypox case in Eastern Washington

Jul. 22—The Benton Franklin Health District is investigating in the Tri-Cities area what likely is the first probable case of monkeypox in Eastern Washington. The first case in the state was announced in King County, home to Seattle, May 27, and as of Thursday 53 cases had been confirmed in Washington state.
FOX 11 and 41

Number of Murders in Washington state at record high since 1980

YAKIMA, Wash. – While crime as a whole in Washington state declined almost 80% in 2021, the number of murders hit an all time high. The annual Crime in Washington report was published today, reporting 325 murders in the last year. Violent crime has a whole increased about 12%....
YAKIMA, WA
#West Seattle#Election Local#Guns#Immigration Policy#Abortion Issues#Climate Change
Crosscut

Will Mayor Harrell revive Seattle's 'aPodment' fight?

When housing gets more expensive, more people end up homeless. A 2019 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that a $100 increase in median rent was associated with a 9% increase in the estimated homelessness rate. To lower the price of housing in Seattle, Mayor Bruce Harrell said...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Washington Sheriffs: We have a public safety staffing crisis

(The Center Square) – Police staffing levels in Washington have reached a crisis point, according to Steven D. Strachan, executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The Crime in Washington 2021 report, released today by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, paints a picture of rising violent crime amid an exodus of officers from the law enforcement profession.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 11 and 41

Two Washington Cities Make Most Educated List

WASHINGTON – The personal finance website WalletHub has released a list of most and least educated cities in the United States for 2022 and two Washington cities made the cut. Seattle cracked the top ten, coming in at #9 on the list, while Spokane was 51st. An unfortunate reality...
WASHINGTON, DC
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Suburb Among The Best Small Towns In Washington

There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
SEATTLE, WA
police1.com

Washington state adds 'racial and ethnic' bias considerations to its state constitutional test for whether police have 'seized' a person

Court holds requesting personal identification in a public location, without threats, overt coercion, or a display of force, was a seizure requiring reasonable suspicion — On 4/9/22 at 9:15 a.m., Pierce County Washington Deputy Mark Rickerson observed a Honda Civic parked legally on a public street near the entry gate to a church parking lot.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

The thrill is gone for Central Washington’s once-hot crypto industry

Last fall, as soaring cryptocurrency prices touched off yet another round of investor mania, one of the biggest crypto miners in Washington state was already watching the exits. Malachi Salcido, a Wenatchee miner since 2013, knew that crypto prices — bitcoin was near $68,000 — were about to do what...
WENATCHEE, WA

