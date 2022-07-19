Heat Wave Safety Tips & Cooling Centers

More than 100 million people in the U.S. are under an excessive heat warning or a heat advisory Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. This comes as a dangerous heat wave continues to march across south-central states into the Northeast region. Above-normal temperatures reaching into the triple digits are expected over the next several days across large portions of the southern Plains, the lower Mississippi Valley, the lower Ohio Valley and parts of the Tennessee Valley, the NWS said. High temperatures are expected to break several daily records in states including Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high heat across...
