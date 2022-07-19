ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat Wave Safety Tips & Cooling Centers

Cover picture for the articleWith temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 90's for the majority of the next week, South Orange Village wants to make sure that members of our community are staying safe and protected. Cooling...

The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
The US Sun

What is a red heat warning?

BRITS are used to changeable weather conditions - and at times can even experience serious heat. With a heatwave hitting much of the country in July 2022 the Met Office has issued a red heat warning. What is a red heat warning?. Brits have been heading out to enjoy the...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

How to keep a house cool during a heatwave?

HEATWAVES might be rare, but when they do happen we're all reminded out hot out homes can get. Since most houses don't have air conditioning, keeping cool can take some serious effort. Even if you're a bit of a sun-lover, having a cool home to go back to is a...
HOME & GARDEN
NBC News

Estimated record-breaking heat wave sweeping the U.S.

An unbearable heat wave is blazing across the country tonight and records are expected to be broken. Nearly 200 million people are experiencing highs today above 90 degrees and 40 million are in areas with triple-digit temperatures. Parts of California, the Central Plains and Texas have highs ranging from 105 to 113 degrees. Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness.July 19, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

100 million in U.S. under heat-related warnings

More than 100 million people in the U.S. are under an excessive heat warning or a heat advisory Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. This comes as a dangerous heat wave continues to march across south-central states into the Northeast region. Above-normal temperatures reaching into the triple digits are expected over the next several days across large portions of the southern Plains, the lower Mississippi Valley, the lower Ohio Valley and parts of the Tennessee Valley, the NWS said. High temperatures are expected to break several daily records in states including Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high heat across...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Hot weather is coming with some storms

More hot and wet weather on the way. “An upper-level ridge is building in this week, so expect temperatures to crank up a few degrees through the week. Highs will approach the mid-90s for most through the next seven days, but a few could see the upper 90s toward the middle/end of the week. The chance for rain will be spotty, but a few t-storms will pop each afternoon. Morning popup showers will happen near the coast each day,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
cheddar.com

Extreme Heat Across the Globe Threatens Millions of People

The sun sets behind power transmission lines in Texas, the United States on July 11, 2022. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas ERCOT on Monday asked residents and businesses to reduce their power use as the heat index exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit in about half of the south central U.S. state. This heat wave began more than a week ago and is still going strong, challenging the state's power grid. The near-record temperatures in much of Texas have forced various outdoor events to be either delayed or canceled over safety concerns. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua via Getty Images)
TEXAS STATE
BBC

UK heatwave: Working to keep 80 dogs safe in 'dangerous' heat

Dogs will be given ice lollies and put in paddling pools at a charity kennels in a bid to keep them cool during the heatwave. The Dogs Trust has about 80 dogs at its headquarters in Loughborough. The trust said it was prepared to make sure the animals were comfortable...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Extreme heat warnings in effect in 28 states across US

The National Weather Service has warned that extreme heat will affect more than 100 million people in the US this week, with triple-digit temperatures in some states and broken temperature records in many areas across the country. “Above-normal temperatures will continue to prevail across much of the US through the...
TULSA, OK
TheConversationAU

Heat yourself, not your house: how to survive winter with a 15℃ indoor temperature

How high should you put the heating up over winter? If you don’t mind the bills and ecological impact, you have the encouragement of the World Health Organization to keep the house warm. They recommend an indoor temperature of at least 18°, declaring that you face health risks at lower temperatures. This advice is echoed by the Australian government. The tone of some reports is monitory and severe. Based on these instructions, anyone would feel a reflex to bump up the thermostat. But before you brace for the bill-shock amid soaring energy prices, consider a different approach....
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Heatwave: People urged to stay hydrated and out of the sun

People are being urged to stay safe with temperatures set to reach up to 38C (100F) in the West Country. A red extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office on Monday and Tuesday includes parts of the Cotswolds, including Moreton-in-Marsh. NHS Gloucestershire said the warning highlighted the health risks...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

From Coast To Coast, U.S. Heat Wave Threatens To Tighten Its Grip

A heat wave on Wednesday was expected to smother a broad swath of the United States for a second day, pushing temperatures to record highs in many areas and leading forecasters to warn about the dangers of dehydration and exposure. Some 100 million Americans, living from New York City to...
TEXAS STATE
GeekyGadgets

Auldtok heated cup can boil water if needed

If you would like a way to keep your favorite beverage cool or hot depending on the time of year for your preference. You might be interested in a new 3-in-1 heated cup suitable for coffee, tea, water or anything else you drink on a daily basis. Portable Auldtok heated cup takes 25 minutes to heat water to 212℉ (100 °C). The power will be cut off automatically after boiling to prevent dry boil.
MILK
CBS News

Weeks of triple-digit heat spark wildfires in Texas as nation scorches

Firefighters continue to brave temperatures hovering around 110 degrees as they battle 18 active wildfires burning across Texas and threatening 1,200 homes. Drought conditions driven by weeks of triple-digit heat are turning the Lone Star State into a tinderbox. It's so hot, trains are slowing down, with the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system capping speeds at 30 miles an hour.
TEXAS STATE

