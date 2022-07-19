ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Breaking down and understanding Ann Arbor’s often confusing bike lanes

By Special to Discover Communities
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Ann Arbor and the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority have been actively planning and building bicycling and pedestrian infrastructure for several years in Ann Arbor. No doubt you have noticed the changes when traveling around town. For many residents, protected bike lanes, shared use roads, pedestrian...

