ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Lane County Fair: Oregon authors debut books written during pandemic

By Subscribe
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iqt6X_0glXRfoN00

The pandemic that canceled author tours had a silver lining: Oregon authors had time to write interesting new books. Now that restrictions have lifted, 34 authors will be at the Lane County Fair from Wednesday to Sunday, discussing and autographing their latest works.

This year “Zetty,” a novel by Eugene mental health therapist Debra Whiting Alexander, won the national Eric Hoffer Award for legacy fiction. Her recently released sequel, "A River for Gemma," is already earning top reviews, and for the same reason: Alexander understands that women who are pigeonholed as “intellectually disabled” can possess surprising strength, genius, and emotion. Set in the Willamette Valley, the new book follows Gemma, whose wish to have a child collides with her family’s hidden past.

Set partly in Eugene during the counterculture 1960s, Micah Thorp’s debut novel “Uncle Joe’s Muse” follows the long strange trip of a fictitious rock band. The story begins when a 12-year-old girl shows up at the house where the aging, dissolute band members have crashed, announcing that she has been sent to live with her father – although she doesn’t reveal which band member it is, and none of them remembers her mother. Eventually, Jerry Garcia’s guitar, Woodstock, and Ken Kesey’s bus all come into play.

Lauren Kessler, well known for 15 books of biography and narrative nonfiction, has turned her attention to the 2.3 million American citizens who are incarcerated. In “A Grip of Time: When Prison Is Your Life” she interviewed the “lifers” who will never be released. Her new book, “Free: Two Years, Six Lives, and the Long Journey Home” tells the stories of those who have returned to society. She marvels at the rate of success, although prison has poorly prepared these people for the outside world, and the outside world isn’t entirely welcoming.

A tall magician who tends to wear black hats and long black coats, Taylor Ellwood moved to Eugene to perform a different kind of magic – writing novels about zombies. The three he’s published in the past year deal with Sam, who thinks his new job as customer support rep for the Zombie Apocalypse Call Center is a joke, until telepathic alien super zombies actually start showing up. Ellwood previously published the "Learning How to Be a Hero" series of graphic novels. That trilogy charts the progress of Nelson, a shy superhero who has to learn to fly, escape bad guys, and ultimately save the world.

This year the Oregon Authors Table at the Lane County Fair will be in the Performance Hall beside the doors to the glass-roofed atrium. Because the table only has room for about eight authors at a time, check the schedule if you want to meet a specific author.

  • Debra Alexander (novels): 1-5 p.m. Saturday
  • Curt Angeledes (photography): 5-7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday
  • Dan Armstrong (historical novels): 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday
  • A. Lynn Ash (travel memoirs): 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 3-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday
  • Ken Babbs (Merry Prankster memoir): 1-3 p.m. Saturday
  • Joe Blakely (history, novels): 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday
  • James Burke: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
  • Carola Dunn (mystery): 1-5 p.m. Thursday
  • Pat Edwards (Lane County history): 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday
  • Taylor Ellwood (graphic novels): 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 3-5 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Foster (novels): 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday
  • Robert Heilman (essays): 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Ken Helphand (Oregon history): 5-7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday
  • Evelyn Hess (memoirs): 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
  • Ann Herrick (young adult): 1-5 p.m. Thursday
  • Lauren Kessler (biographies): 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
  • Jason Kilgore (scifi/fantasy): 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. Saturday
  • Dan Liberthson (spy novel): 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday
  • Donna McFarland (self-publishing): 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday
  • Marli Miller (Oregon geology): 3-5 p.m. Sunday
  • Ron Miner (WWII novels/memoirs): 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday
  • Sharleen Nelson (time travel novels): 3-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday
  • Michael Pace (WWII novel): 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday
  • Amy Palatnik (romance memoir): 3-5 p.m. Friday, 1-3 p.m. Saturday
  • Mike Pungercar (WWII history): 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday
  • Jerry Rust (mystery): 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday
  • Brenda Sanders (children’s books): 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. Friday
  • Mary Sharon Moore (writing memoirs): 1-3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Dorothy Soper (children’s books): 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
  • William Sullivan (hiking, novels): 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
  • Micah Thorp (novel set in Eugene): 1-5 p.m. Sunday
  • “Dr. T” Tshionyi (African folk tales): 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday
  • David Turner (Lane County history): 1-5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
  • Judith Van (adventure novel): 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday
  • David Wagner (nature/gardening): 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, 1-3 p.m. Friday
  • Tom Warner (US geography): 3-5 p.m. Sunday
  • Ken Woody (sports): 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Friday, 5-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
  • Edwin Wollert (novels): 3-7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Lane County Fair

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Where: Lane Events Center, main entrance at 13th Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Getting there: Parking is $5 per car, cash only. Also consider using Eugene's bike share system, PeaceHealth Rides, www.PeaceHealthRides.com; Lane Transit District buses (Downtown LTD Eugene station directly served the fairgrounds via routs 33, 36, 41 and 43); or taxi and rideshare (drop-off location at Orange D gate access at main entrance).

Tickets: $9, $7 for 65 and older, first responders and military personnel, $6 for ages 6 to 12 and free for 5 and younger. There are also deals and group packages for tickets at www.atthefair.com/tickets-and-deals.

More information: www.atthefair.com

Comments / 0

Related
klcc.org

Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Park festival is a crowd pleaser

Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Park is hosting a free fan festival during the World Athletics Championships. There’s a big screen to watch the live action, food, performances, a kids area and more. KLCC heard from some people at the park this week. “My name is Jaden Salama and I’m...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Effort underway to change Lane County to "Kalapuya County"

A campaign is underway to rename Lane County in honor of the region’s original Indigenous inhabitants. Currently, the county’s namesake is Joseph Lane, Oregon’s first territorial governor. Critics have said his pro-slavery sentiments and actions against Native Americans doesn’t jibe with today’s values. Following up...
LANE COUNTY, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Oregon22’s Restaurant Flop

The starting gun has fired, but Oregon22’s track and field-loving visitors from around the globe are nowhere to be found in Eugene restaurants. In preparation for the track and field competition that has drawn athletes, media and spectators from around the world, local restaurants stocked up on food and scheduled workers for shifts during the 10-day event. But so far turnout at restaurants has been nonexistent, some restaurant owners say, especially with locals staying at home out of fear of crowded establishments.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Entertainment
County
Lane County, OR
Eugene, OR
Health
Lane County, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
eugenecascadescoast.org

Spot The Simpsons in Springfield

Many visitors come to Springfield, OR to search out physical sites from The Simpsons television show... and while many people still point to inspirational remnants attributed from Matt Groening's era in Springfield — it does require some imagination, and a dive into the archives, as Springfield has changed its buildings, skyline and personality over the decades.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
ijpr.org

Thu 8:30 | UO institute reengages Oregonians on dealing with COVID

There's a reason we have continued our weekly COVID Q&A with Jackson County's Medical Director, Leona O'Keefe. And the title of a recent publication by the Institute for Policy Research and Engagement at the University of Oregon sums it up nicely: "The Race against COVID Is not Yet Finished." Indeed,...
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Spectrum: Eugene’s only official queer bar

If you’re scoping out a queer dance party this summer, Spectrum Restaurant and Bar in downtown Eugene brings a vibrant energy and a packed schedule of events after reopening their doors in April. As the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, Spectrum requires that attendees wear masks inside the venue...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Hoffer
Person
Ken Kesey
kezi.com

Officials weigh in on Oregon22 crowds and business impact

EUGENE, Ore. -- As the World Athletics Championships continue, fans are coming in and out of Hayward and exploring Eugene. Andy Vobora with Travel Lane County said visitor numbers are where they had hoped they would be heading into the World Athletics Championships. "The number of people here in town...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Athletes living in 'Athlete Village' at U of O dorms during Worlds

EUGENE, Ore. — A majority of the athletes competing in the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 are staying on the University of Oregon campus. We’ve seen these athletes working inside Hayward Field, but what do they do when they’re off the field?. We’re taking an exclusive look at...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation at Waldo Lake, Lane Co., July 22

Tuesday night at approximately 7:51pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone was missing and had possibly drowned in Waldo Lake. Deputies along with Search and Rescue personnel were enroute when they learned that the male had been found unconscious in the water by bystanders on scene. Bystanders administered CPR until medics arrived. Upon their arrival, medics additionally administered CPR but the male did not survive. Deputies learned that the victim, a 24 year old male, had been sailing when he decided to go for a swim. His sailboat drifted away from him and he eventually slipped beneath the surface. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Road Work; DMV Closure; National Night Out; Doc Talk

Road work on 9th street finishes up this week as cleanup of the project continues. There is still striping left to be done. This week the City of Florence moves on to two other road projects. Beginning tomorrow portions of the roadway on 10th and 12th street will receive chip seal in the Nopal and Maple area the following week crews will be on Spruce Street from 37th to 42nd Street. Continue to use caution in work areas.
FLORENCE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#County Fairs#Long Black#Graphic Novels#American
Herald and News

Foster Farms says it has 'no plans' to reopen Oregon chicken plant

CRESWELL, Ore. — Officials at Foster Farms say the poultry company has no plans to reopen its shuttered chicken processing plant here, despite applying with state regulators to renew the facility’s wastewater management permit. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality intends to reissue the permit, which was last...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

More than two dozen cats found abandoned in Eugene apartment

Twenty-six cats rescued this month from an abandoned apartment in Eugene need homes. Eugene Police say over a week ago, someone contacted Lane County Animal Services, to let them know they were leaving an apartment due to being evicted, and were leaving behind “a lot of cats.”. The property’s...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene honey company expanding operations

EUGENE, Ore. – GloryBee, a local honey company, is expanding and moving to a bigger location. GloryBee was founded by beekeepers in Eugene in 1975. The company is planning to move its production facility in Eugene from the current location on Seneca Road to a 78,000 square foot space on Irving Road that was formerly inhabited by PakTech.
EUGENE, OR
opb.org

4th District race: Skarlatos has post-primary fundraising edge over Hoyle

Newly-released fundraising reports show that Republican Alek Skarlatos has raised more money than Democrat Val Hoyle since the May primary in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. Skarlatos outraised Hoyle to the tune of about $100,000 in the fundraising period that ended on June 30. He brought in $470,000, the bulk...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
kezi.com

Linn County meth dealer gets federal prison time

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who sold methamphetamine and a gun to an undercover federal agent in 2019 has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison, law enforcement officials say. According to court documents, law enforcement learned in August 2019 that Roger Lee Bishop, 56, of Sweet Home was...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Law enforcement issues 125 citations at Oregon County Fair

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Department issued 125 citations in the Veneta area around the Oregon County Fair between July 6 and July 11. LCSO said they staffed 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the fair. Deputies focused on DUIIs, seatbelt violations and speeding among other things to prevent serious car crashes. Deputies also assisted Lane fire authority with calls for service in the area.
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Eugene suspends sister city in Russia

Eugene will suspend relations with its Russian sister city amidst the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. On July 18, Eugene’s City Council voted unanimously to defund a program connecting Eugene and Irkutsk, Russia. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called on U.S. mayors to suspend relations. Eugene and Irkutsk have been sister cities...
EUGENE, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy