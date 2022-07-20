ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wow - Crazy Karen at Starbucks did some good

Houston Civic
 2 days ago
Saw some of the craziness today… Starbucks in River Oaks, watched a disabled guy (likely Autistic) try to order water- there was some issue with it and Starbucks Manager makes a huge scene… kicks the guy out, then some lady who I expected to be a Queen Karen takes up for him… SB manager named Craig was a total D-Bag and kicks her out of the place… like dude, you are in customer service… being a dick does not inspire customers to come back… Karen was actually right this time! I hope more of the customers call this guy out that was there….

Posted by u/BigBry36

There's a lot of relevant detail missing here. (u/Seatrout1738)
lol then don't call her Karen. call her nice lady that you don't know. (u/nigeretprinces)
You know it's not bad to talk to the manager if there is something wrong, and just because a woman is doing it does not automatically make her a karen. This world is stupid. (u/Bagoforganizedvegete)
I vote we call those types of Karens Betty. (R.I.P. the OG Betty White) That there is a Betty. Not a karen. (u/fartondad)
Let’s stop using “Karen” incorrectly please. It was funny at first but now you guys are ruining it. (u/InevitableTangerine7)

