Zesto To Be Replaced by Vegan Pizzeria Pizza Verdura

 2 days ago
Vegan pizzeria Pizza Verdura Sincera is replacing the Little Five Points location of Zesto on the corner of Moreland and Euclid, the Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported. It joins two other pizzerias in the neighborhood: Savage Pizza to the north and Cameli’s Pizza to the south along Moreland.

>Pizza Verdura Sincera L5p LLC acquired the restaurant building, at 377 Moreland Ave NE, for $1,550,000. IDK, seems cheaper then I would think for such a key piece of RE in L5P. I'm sure if the pizza business doesn't workout the property definitely will. (u/HabeshaATL)
I guess a fifth pizza place within like a half mile of that area is fine. Whatever. Still Savage for me when I want pizza in L5P. (u/jski)
I’m definitely pro-vegan pizza but it’s kind of funny, seeing that there are so many other pizzerias in this area. (u/happy_bluebird)
Zesto was such a happy place- I just don't know how to keep myself from hating the pizzeria, merely *because* it replaced an iconic restaurant.... maybe if they bring back soft serve cones to go, I can find it in my heart to forgive them for not being Zesto :( (u/cadmiumred)
That is a travesty. Nothing like a Chubby Decker with Chili. (No wonder I'm 250Lbs) (u/nukwaste)

