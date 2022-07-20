Can we do this?
Posted by u/ssiixxssiixx
The Chicago tool library has seeds you can get. https://app.chicagotoollibrary.org/items?category=125 (u/Arothwell)
Neighbors in wicker park/UKV/Humboldt area have done this in the past. I've seen little propagations be left out in disposable cups in front of people's homes on the sidewalk or front steps with a little note. (u/AirInternational8723)
Join a local community garden or Facebook group. My wife trades and gives seedlings with a bunch of people. (u/icedearth15324)
Many CPL have free seeds. I know Sulzer Regional does on the first floor by the elevator. (u/nodicegrandma)
I’m willing to help. Last winter, a friendly neighbor left out fern plantlets but I haven’t been able to get it started. At the very least, there’s no reason anyone should be without Chive (u/bak4320)
