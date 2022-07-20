El CID tacos In Logan square charging a 10% market adjustment fee
El CID tacos In Logan square charging a 10% market adjustment fee (blames rising costs) for tacos that are already priced $4.25/each. Im all about supporting the local restaurants, but seriously why can’t you just update the menu to reflect the price you think is fair? They are not using printed menus, so updating the prices would only take a few minutes. I understand the impact Covid has had on the restaurant industry, but is there a limit to additional charges or market adjustments restaurants can charge without simply raising their prices?
Posted by u/heavydandthegirlz
My friends and I have talked about this a handful of times. The consensus is that price obfuscation sucks. It seems like a large portion of restaurants have some sort of fee (labor/staffing/inflation/cleaning/COVID/pandemic - whatever it gets called) that gets tacked onto the bill but isn't reflected in the per-item prices. If costs have increased, raise your prices and let us decide if the price is worth it. (u/k4m3r0n)
Green Street Local charged me a 3.25% environmental fee. I asked the waiter about it and he said it was to keep costs down…aka keep costs down on the menu. They handed out bottled waters too which makes it even more ridiculous (u/STUstone)
The place I go to for tamales had a sign saying “we had to adjust our prices” etc etc. None of this restaurant flavor of Ticketmaster service fee nonsense. They just updated the prices and that’s that. (u/Reputable_Sorcerer)
That better be a damn good taco for $5. Especially on a Tuesday (u/desterion)
I don't like any sort of bait and switch. It's also just begging for a lot of angry reactions from customers. (u/here4roomie)
