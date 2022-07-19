Marshall Taylor Burton

Joyce Fern Dillon (Coker) passed away peacefully on July 13th, 2022. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 42 years Virgil Mathew Dillon, four children, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was born October 19th, 1936 to James Elda Coker and Grace Bernetta Coker (Dawson). She loved holidays, spending time with her family, painting, traveling, and reading. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ on Latter-day Saints, and served in numerous callings, especially while living in Richfield UT where she leaves behind good friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 23rd at 2pm at the Grand Vista Apartments, 650 E. 100 N., Payson, UT.
