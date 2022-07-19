ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Marshall Taylor Burton

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marshall Taylor Burton, age 91, passed away on July 16, 2022. Marshall was born on November 11, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Alma G Burton and Vera Louise Taylor Burton. His mother passed away in childbirth with his sister Roselyn when he was 8 and his older brother Robert...

Max J Nelson

Max J Nelson, a most special and amazing Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great grandfather &; friend, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022, while being surrounded by family and loved ones. Max was born February 23, 1934, to James Victor and Mary Slaugh Nelson and was one of six children. Max...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Kayleen Rawlinson Brimhall

Kayleen Rawlinson Brimhall was called home to be with her heavenly family July 15, 2022. She was born January 26, 1947 in Provo, UT, a daughter of the late Lewis Rawlinson and Nida Andersen Rawlinson. She grew up in the Provo community, graduating from Provo High School and attending classes at Brigham Young University. Kayleen was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She lived a life of service as a loving mother, talented pianist and organist, and she loved her work in the food service industry. She loved to bake, garden, and crochet baby blankets for new mothers.
PROVO, UT
Scott Dean Jarvis

Scott Dean Jarvis, 62, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away July 18, 2022 at home in Spanish Fork. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Spanish Fork, Utah 84660. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Lela Wadsworth Johnson

Lela Wadsworth Johnson, 92, of Springville, Utah, passed away on July 15, 2022. Lela was born November 2, 1929, in the family home, in Taylor, Idaho, to Glen and Lula Rachel Starkie Wadsworth. She is the youngest of three children with a brother, Earl, and her best friend sister, Edis.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Alan Ellison Mitchell

Alan Ellison Mitchell, 80, of Provo, passed away July 18, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Judy Farley Pace

Judy Farley Pace, 71, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away July 17, 2022, in Spanish Fork. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Donald Vern Carter

Donald Vern Carter, 61, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Orem, Utah. He was born on July 28, 1960, in Provo, Utah to Darwin and Clara Carter. Don is survived by his parents, Darwin and Clara Carter; sister, Tina Archer; Brothers, Terry Carter (Betty), Mark Carter (Sue), and Gary Carter. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews and many other extended family members and friends.
OREM, UT
Paul Arnold Trotter

Arnold Trotter was born September 25, 1928, in Huntsville, Utah to Arnold DeWitt and Louisa Price Trotter, where his father owned and ran a 1000-acre sheep ranch with 5,000 sheep. The ranch fell victim to the great depression, and consequently, Paul and his family moved to Provo in 1936 and bought a home where Brigham Young University’s Helaman Halls dormitories stand today.
HUNTSVILLE, UT
Shirley Ann Harman Barker

Shirley Ann Harman Barker completed her time on earth on July 18, 2022. She was born on December 17, 1937, to Clifford and Alice Harman, the second child of 5. She spent her childhood in Granger, Utah. In 1956 she married Jesse Ray Barker of Springville. They had five children: Gayle Watkins, Kathleen Burggraf, Steven Barker, Karen Jessop, Craig Barker.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Tech-Moms to host first Orem cohort

It can be difficult jumping back into the workforce, especially for mothers who may have been out of their careers for years. This fall, a nonprofit workforce development program will start a new cohort in Orem. Tech-Moms, founded in 2020, is an organization focused on helping women transition into technology...
OREM, UT
FuelFest automotive experience comes to Utah on Saturday

This weekend, there will be more than just Pioneer Day in Utah as the 4-year-old automotive experience FuelFest makes its way to the Utah Motorsports Campus, 512 Sheep Lane in Grantsville, from 2-9 p.m. Saturday. FuelFest will present a large, live-action drift course operated by Salt City Drift where drifters...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
Joyce Fern Dillon

Joyce Fern Dillon (Coker) passed away peacefully on July 13th, 2022. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 42 years Virgil Mathew Dillon, four children, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was born October 19th, 1936 to James Elda Coker and Grace Bernetta Coker (Dawson). She loved holidays, spending time with her family, painting, traveling, and reading. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ on Latter-day Saints, and served in numerous callings, especially while living in Richfield UT where she leaves behind good friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 23rd at 2pm at the Grand Vista Apartments, 650 E. 100 N., Payson, UT.
PAYSON, UT
Edwin Cozzens

Edwin Cozzens, age 82 of Springville, Utah, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler Mortuary of Springville, 801-489-6021. For service details and to leave condolences please visit https://www.wheelermortuary.com/
SPRINGVILLE, UT
U-Talk: What is the biggest need in Utah County?

“Earlier this week a kid from high school that I went to school with, he actually got hit by a car on his bike on highway 40. So just on my mind? Infrastructure with the bike lanes and stuff like that. They’ve been doing a lot in Provo, but I think they could implement it across the valley a little more and make it more of a common thing, especially since we are in a college town and there is a need for bicycling.” — Kelsey Wall-Ramirez, Springville.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Thomas Meecham

Thomas George Meecham, passed away July 10, 2022 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Tom was born on April 22, 1953 in Provo, Utah, son of Anagene Davies and Elmo Meecham, younger brother to sisters Christine and Susan. After graduating from Provo High School, he served a church...
PROVO, UT
Breeze Airways hiring for positions at Provo Airport

When Breeze Airways announced it was making the Provo Airport its home base in Utah, it also meant the company would need to hire for the services too. While pilots are already hired, there are other personnel needed to keep the planes and passengers moving. To fulfill that need, Breeze...
PROVO, UT
Spring City Pioneer Day Celebration

Spring City has some great family events scheduled this week as part of its Pioneer Day Celebration, which continues through July 24. The Itty Bitty Spring City Contest is being conducted now through July 22. The Itty Bitty Spring City Contest will have residents looking at close-up photos of different locations around town and then trying to identify those locations for a chance to win prizes. To participate, visit https://www.springcityutah.org/pioneer-day.
SPRING CITY, UT
Janette Harris

Janette Harris, beloved mother, sister and aunt, passed away from cancer on July 11, 2022. Janette was born on May 3rd, 1957 in Spanish Fork Utah to Grant and Helen Harris. She was the 3rd of 6 children. Janette grew up in Spanish Fork and graduated from Spanish Fork High School. She studied nursing at UVU and Weber College, graduating as a registered nurse.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Saratoga Springs cuts irrigation water allotments by 20%

While Utah County is currently seeing extreme to exceptional drought levels, one city is attempting to crack down on irrigation water usage. Saratoga Springs City announced Wednesday that it will reduce irrigation water allotments for residential use by 20%, effective July 25, as a part of its Water Usage Response Plan.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
