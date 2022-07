Click here to read the full article. A Missouri consumer filed a class action lawsuit against Bass Pro Shops claiming the fishing, hunting and outdoor retailer misrepresented a lifetime warranty for one of its wool socks. Kent Slaughter of Springfield, Mo. alleges in his complaint that the company fraudulently advertises a “lifetime guarantee” warranty suggesting that a buyer of the RedHead-branded socks can return them when they wear down and always replace them with a new pair. In a description still listed online, Bass Pro Shops says: “Lifetime guarantee—if they wear out, they get replaced!” The Springfield, Mo.-based chain sells the product with...

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO